Most Dog Owners Think Arthritis Is an "Old Dog" Problem. They're Wrong

VENTURA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because arthritis is a common affliction in senior dogs, many pet owners believe that joint disease is an "old dog" problem. But studies show that arthritis doesn't just affect senior dogs. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 20% of ALL dogs have arthritis – and the problems can start as early as 12 months old.

Vetsmart Formulas Early Stage Hip and Joint Complex What dogs are most at risk for arthritis and joint disease? Chubby and overweight dogs. Dogs that are overly active or inactive. Dogs that are larger breeds whose sheer size puts added stress and wear and tear on their joints. Prevent the pain and problems BEFORE they start with Veterinarian Strength VetSmart Formulas Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex. See how VetSmart Formulas Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex stacks up against some of the competition. We encourage pet owners to read the labels and compare the active ingredients on a PER DOSE basis. Each daily dose of VetSmart offers more glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin than the others. Sadly, many of the other products are made with low-quality ingredients or include such small amounts of the active ingredients they have little to no impact on your pet!

Russ Kamalski, Co-CEO, of Pet Wellness Direct, believes this is why it's so important to protect pets from early stage arthritis and other joint issues starting at a very early age. "The fact is, dogs as young as two or three years old can experience hip and painful joint issues that negatively impact their overall well-being," he says. "But because their owners don't expect to see joint disease in dogs so young, they ignore the warning signs until it's too late."

According to Kamalski, that's a big problem. "If you don't catch arthritis in time, it can lead to chronic pain and severely impair your dog's mobility, energy levels and overall quality of life. It can even lead to changes in behavior and cause a normally friendly dog to become irritable or aggressive."

These problems are exacerbated by the fact that dogs tend to hide when they're in pain. "It's an evolutionary thing," he explains. "Showing pain is a sign of weakness that could cause their pack to abandon them or indicate to predators on the prowl that they're an easy target. That's why dogs often mask their pain until it's so severe they can no longer hide it."

Kamalski says it's the responsibility of pet owners to take proactive action to protect their dogs from joint damage. To make it easy for them, he and his team of veterinary scientists spent years in the lab developing a proprietary joint health supplement formulated to promote healthy joint cartilage and fluid and prevent joint issues before they happen.

Their new preventative joint supplement for dogs, VetSmart Formulas Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex, features a "high performance" blend of glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM plus a proprietary formulation of hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and nutrients proven to reduce inflammation, replenish collagen, and repair damaged joints in dogs.

Each daily dose offers more glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin than other leading joint supplements for dogs – in some cases, three to five times as much. Plus, it includes 50 iu of vitamin E, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory not available in most other leading joint health supplements for dogs.

"We are really proud of this powerful new veterinarian-strength supplement," Kamalski says. "It meets the highest standards that vets demand and is safe to use over long periods of time, so it's perfect to start giving dogs at an early age to keep them healthy for years to come."

Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex is not available in retail stores and can be found at PetWellnessDirect.com and Amazon.com

ABOUT VETSMART FORMULAS: The company's all-natural products are made in the USA, have no artificial ingredients or flavors, and are based on superior formulas pet professionals demand.

