Most Experienced & Reliable HVAC Firm Gets New Look

Cold Craft New Brand Look

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Craft opened its doors in 1991 and they just updated their look to adapt to new times. New logo, a high-quality website and an upgraded CRM system with new iPads and iPhones in the field will assist Cold Craft to serve their customers even more robustly. Cold Craft continues to provide the best service to their customers, and part of that is improving and adapting to the changing times.

Cold Craft's new logo highlights that they are all about temperature and wine cellar refrigeration

Cold Craft has a reputation of being the most experienced and reliable full-service HVAC firm in the San Jose are and serves both residential and commercial customers. Having been in business for more than 30 years, gives them the knowledge, professionalism and accountability that sets them apart from other businesses.

For peace of mind Cold Craft has been Diamond Certified since July 2002 – 20 years of Diamond Level Service to their customers. They stand behind their work and they are about to launch a membership program to reward their best clients. Cold Craft will also offer ingoing benefits such as discounts and extended warranty to those that desire that.

Cold Craft is extremely excited as they roll out the new branding and look forward to this new chapter.

Call Cold Craft today at 408.374.7292 for your heating and air conditioning needs. We are also experts in wine cellar refrigeration which is a unique specialty that only Cold Craft provides with consistent results.

Media Contact

Susan Nichol

4083747292

[email protected]

SOURCE Cold Craft, Inc.