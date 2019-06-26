Most Highly-Ranked B2B Companies in Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana Announced in Clutch's 2019 List

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading ratings and reviews firm, Clutch, unveiled its 2019 list of the leading B2B firms across select U.S. states, including: Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

Clutch's research team selected these 2019 leaders through careful and thorough research. Clutch evaluated the companies' thought leadership, client satisfaction, and project management skills. They found that the companies routinely produce high-quality work for a diverse array of clientele and industries.

The leaders can be found in the following research lists:

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/hawaii

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/idaho

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/illinois

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/indiana

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/iowa

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/kansas

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/kentucky

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/louisiana

"Companies listed on Clutch truly earn the distinction of being industry leaders by providing reliable and thoughtful customer service, as well as high-quality products or services," said Clutch Business Analyst Maadhurya Duvvuri. "We are excited to recognize these firms and raise their visibility as excellent options for any buyer's next project."

Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, June 13. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

