Most Highly Rated B2B Service Providers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Serbia Announced for 2018
An evaluation of each company's work portfolio and client feedback revealed the top 150 business service providers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Serbia.
08:31 ET
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B research, ratings, and reviews company Clutch announced the top business service providers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Serbia in its annual report. The 150 companies featured provide a combination of design, development, marketing, and IT services. All companies were vetted and ranked based on client feedback, market presence, services offered, and work quality.
Top B2B Service Providers in Bulgaria
|
AB Solutions
|
Dtail Studio
|
ProcessFlows
|
Accedia
|
eCommera
|
QaiWare
|
Balkan Services
|
Evermore
|
Ralev.com Brand
|
BGO Software
|
Futurist Labs
|
Design Studio
|
Bianor
|
G Design Group
|
Salmon
|
Bulcode
|
Hakomo
|
ScaleFocus
|
Bulcon Group
|
Hop Online
|
SoftServe
|
Bulpros Consulting
|
Infragistics Bulgaria
|
Software AG
|
Centroida
|
InterConsult Bulgaria
|
StudioX
|
Code Runners
|
MaxSoft
|
TechHuddle
|
Despark
|
Melon
|
TELUS International
|
Devision
|
MentorMate
|
ToBeCode
|
DevriX
|
MTR Design
|
UPlanet Inc
|
Digitawise
|
Musala Soft
|
Upnetix JSC
|
Dision
|
Netrix, LLC
|
Uran Company
|
Donatix
|
Nevron Software
|
WhaleSoft
|
Droxic
|
Pragmatic LLC
|
Wollow International
Top B2B Service Providers in Croatia
|
3topia
|
ECOVIS Croatia
|
Mit Production
|
AG04
|
Factory
|
PINKDROIDS
|
Balkan Brothers LTD
|
Five
|
Plus Hosting
|
Cinnamon Agency
|
Inchoo
|
Prototyp
|
Clover Studio
|
Infinum
|
Transmeet.Tv
|
CoreLine
|
lilcodelab
|
Udonis Inc.
|
Daxima
|
Machinery
|
Websolutions Agency
|
Degordian
|
MI DIGITAL
|
Digihey
|
Miadria
Top B2B Service Providers in Romania
|
648 Group
|
Devodrome
|
HyperSense
Software
|
POSSIBLE
|
Wolfpack
Digital
|
8x8
|
Digital
Expression
|
Imprezzio
Global
|
Relay
Software
|
X2 Mobile
|
Agile Media
|
Digital Krikits
LLC
|
InCrys
|
Software
Business
|
Zite
|
Areus
Development
|
Digitalya OPS
|
IntelligentBee
|
Partners
|
Ascendro
Technologies
|
Dolfn
|
JMLNetwork
|
Subsign
|
Atlas Networking
|
eJump Media
|
Lateral Inc.
|
Synergo
Group
|
BusyMachines
|
Evozon
|
Mobiversal
|
Tapptitude
|
C4studio
|
Fan Studio
|
Modus Create
|
TELUS
International
|
ComputerSupport
|
Graffino
|
New Haircut
|
TheGravity
|
CoreBuild
|
Halcyon
Mobile
|
NNC Services
|
VerticalWave
Solutions
|
Craftars
|
High Contrast
|
OCTAGRAM
|
Vuzum
|
Danco Vision
|
Hyper Apps
|
Otinsoft
|
Wesrom
Corporation
Top B2B Service Providers in Serbia
|
12Rockets
|
INGSOFTWARE
|
Superawesome
|
3ort Inženjering
|
Levi9 Technology Services
|
TheOne
|
12Rockets
|
Nice Work Done
|
TMF Group
|
BrainJocks
|
Nordeus
|
Toschas
|
Codetribe
|
Nortal
|
Ubisoft
|
COING
|
Practical SEO
|
Vivify Ideas
|
CreITive – Beyond Digital
|
Probe & Query
|
ZESIUM
|
Design Studio Norma
|
Represent
Communications
|
Reclamare
|
Seavus
|
Infinite Leap
|
SmartCat
"The mix of Bulgarian, Croatian, Romanian, and Serbian providers attests to the region's strength in numerous industry verticals," said Jack O'Connor, Clutch business analyst. "These companies excel in providing quality work, at a great price, with fantastic project managers."
Clutch's research on business service providers in Eastern Europe is ongoing, and Clutch invites companies to apply to get listed in next year's report. Upcoming research will highlight leading Western European firms.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on June 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.
The full research can be found at:
https://clutch.co/bg/top-service-providers
https://clutch.co/croatia/top-service-providers
https://clutch.co/ro/top-service-providers
https://clutch.co/rs/top-service-providers
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.
Contact
Sara Philibotte
(202) 609-9922
197814@email4pr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/most-highly-rated-b2b-service-providers-in-bulgaria-croatia-romania-and-serbia-announced-for-2018-300673511.html
SOURCE Clutch
Share this article