Most Highly Recommended B2B Companies in Austria, Germany and Switzerland Named in New Research

More than 80 companies were highlighted as the best business service providers in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland by B2B ratings and reviews company Clutch. Rankings are based on each company's services offered, client feedback, work quality, and market presence.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B research, ratings, and reviews company Clutch named the best B2B companies in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland in a report released today. Each company was ranked based on quantitative and qualitative criteria that assess work experience and quality, market presence, and client feedback.

Top B2B Companies in Austria

Top B2B Companies in Germany in 2018
Top B2B Companies in Switzerland in 2018
Anexia

Asoluto

Bruketa&Zinic&Grey

Cegeka

COMPAREX

Austria GmbH

COPA-DATA

Designtiger

FCB NEUWIEN

FERRAS

Freiland

intuio GmbH

JSGuru

limeSoda Interactive Marketing

Loop

medani web &

design

moodley

MSCRM-ADDONS.COM

Pimcore

PromoMasters

PRVA Public

Relations

Verband Austria

Pure

Pleasure

Reichl und

Partner

Werbeagentur

GmbH

Rittler & Co

SESO

THIRD MAN

Webdesign Wien

Wild

Top B2B Companies in Germany

Adform

Adlicious

Ape Unit

App Marketing AGentur

B-Reel

Boostability

BrainCode

ClientHouse

Cocomore AG

Develandoo

EdgeCase Technology

GKV

HTC Global Services, Inc

Indexsy

Infopulse

Inpsyde

Instinctools

Intechcore

intive

IT CRAFT

MING Labs

Modelate

MVP Factory

Novoda

Radish Lab

Right People Group

Rozdoum

SaM Solutions

SoftServe

Starling Brands

StartLightSoft Web Studio

STARTPO

studio~humm

Vectorform

X1 Group

Top B2B Companies in Switzerland

Adecco

Base Design

Bruce Clay, Inc.

Bytebrand

Outsourcing AG

CLS Communication

DataArt

Divio AG

ESGROUP

G+S

Communications

GSDH

Kelly Services

KindGeek

Moving Brands

Mozaik

Prophet

Seavus

Tapptic

Thjnk AG

Vanksen

"The companies featured in this research demonstrated their ability to provide quality work to the clients they serve," Clutch Business Analyst Jennifer Sacco said. "Buyers can use this research to aid their hiring decisions by reading client testimonials and creating an informed shortlist of the best companies."

Although it's free to get listed on Clutch, only the top companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. Clutch's research is ongoing with new companies and reviews added daily. For an opportunity to be featured as one of Clutch's 2019 Leaders, apply now. It's a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on August 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

Full research below:

Austria:

https://clutch.co/at/agencies

https://clutch.co/at/agencies/digital-marketing

https://clutch.co/at/hr

https://clutch.co/at/it-services

https://clutch.co/at/app-developers

https://clutch.co/at/pr-firms

https://clutch.co/at/seo-firms

https://clutch.co/at/agencies/social-media-marketing

https://clutch.co/at/developers

https://clutch.co/at/agencies/ui-ux

https://clutch.co/at/agencies/video-production

https://clutch.co/at/web-designers

https://clutch.co/at/web-developers

Germany:

https://clutch.co/de/agencies

https://clutch.co/de/agencies/branding

https://clutch.co/de/agencies/digital

https://clutch.co/de/agencies/digital-marketing

https://clutch.co/de/app-developers

https://clutch.co/de/seo-firms

https://clutch.co/de/agencies/social-media-marketing

https://clutch.co/de/developers

https://clutch.co/de/web-designers

https://clutch.co/de/web-developers

Switzerland:

https://clutch.co/ch/agencies

https://clutch.co/ch/agencies/digital-marketing

https://clutch.co/ch/hr

https://clutch.co/ch/it-services

https://clutch.co/ch/app-developers

https://clutch.co/ch/seo-firms

https://clutch.co/ch/agencies/social-media-marketing

https://clutch.co/ch/developers

https://clutch.co/ch/agencies/ui-ux

https://clutch.co/ch/agencies/video-production

https://clutch.co/ch/web-designers

https://clutch.co/ch/web-developers

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

