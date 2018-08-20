Most Highly Recommended B2B Companies in Austria, Germany and Switzerland Named in New Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B research, ratings, and reviews company Clutch named the best B2B companies in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland in a report released today. Each company was ranked based on quantitative and qualitative criteria that assess work experience and quality, market presence, and client feedback.

Top B2B Companies in Austria

Top B2B Companies in Germany in 2018 Top B2B Companies in Switzerland in 2018

Anexia







Asoluto Bruketa&Zinic&Grey Cegeka COMPAREX



Austria GmbH COPA-DATA Designtiger FCB NEUWIEN FERRAS Freiland intuio GmbH JSGuru limeSoda Interactive Marketing Loop medani web &



design moodley MSCRM-ADDONS.COM Pimcore PromoMasters PRVA Public



Relations



Verband Austria Pure



Pleasure Reichl und



Partner



Werbeagentur



GmbH Rittler & Co SESO THIRD MAN Webdesign Wien Wild

Top B2B Companies in Germany

Adform







Adlicious Ape Unit App Marketing AGentur B-Reel Boostability BrainCode ClientHouse Cocomore AG Develandoo EdgeCase Technology GKV HTC Global Services, Inc Indexsy Infopulse Inpsyde Instinctools Intechcore intive IT CRAFT MING Labs Modelate MVP Factory Novoda Radish Lab Right People Group Rozdoum SaM Solutions SoftServe Starling Brands StartLightSoft Web Studio STARTPO studio~humm Vectorform X1 Group

Top B2B Companies in Switzerland

Adecco Base Design Bruce Clay, Inc. Bytebrand



Outsourcing AG CLS Communication DataArt Divio AG ESGROUP G+S



Communications GSDH Kelly Services KindGeek Moving Brands Mozaik Prophet Seavus Tapptic Thjnk AG Vanksen

"The companies featured in this research demonstrated their ability to provide quality work to the clients they serve," Clutch Business Analyst Jennifer Sacco said. "Buyers can use this research to aid their hiring decisions by reading client testimonials and creating an informed shortlist of the best companies."

Although it's free to get listed on Clutch, only the top companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. Clutch's research is ongoing with new companies and reviews added daily. For an opportunity to be featured as one of Clutch's 2019 Leaders, apply now. It's a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on August 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

