Most Innovative Augmented Reality Startup 2021 Awarded to BUNDLAR

In addition to no-code AR development, the BUNDLAR platform is unlike any AR solution in the market because augmented reality experiences are bundled together. Instead of a single experience, one QR code or Bundle code can launch multiple experiences that are bundled together, reducing the need for the audience to start over with every new trigger. This allows users to seamlessly jump from experience to experience, regardless of the trigger type. BUNDLAR also allows users to analyze interactions and publish updates to their experiences to improve results, achieve desired outcomes, and optimize content. BUNDLAR technology also ensures all AR experiences are strong, stable, and reliable by 'bundling' many AR experiences in the cloud. Then, once they are downloaded on a device, users can engage with many related AR experiences without constantly needing to connect to the cloud or relying on a strong internet connection.

About Small Business Awards

Since 2016 the Small Business Awards have looked to celebrate small enterprises and their dedicated owners. Small businesses have given the global economy a solid foundation and help to shape the corporate landscape. Each year, Corporate Vision Magazine proudly seeks out the very best that the small business community has to offer on a global basis. Like all awards hosted by Corporate Vision, The Small Business Awards 2021 are judged purely on merit.

About BUNDLAR

Headquartered in Chicago, BUNDLAR is an accessible web-based platform that provides a no-code, drag-and-drop interface for authoring, editing, and publishing augmented reality experience bundles to any supported mobile device. The platform reduces the time, cost, and complexity of implementing AR into existing communication channels. In addition to marketing and general applications, BUNDLAR can be utilized to augment existing training programs to increase efficacy, track completion/status, and provide faster problem resolution than traditional training methodologies.

