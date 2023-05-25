Most Instagrammable Gardens in the USA Revealed

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted by gardening website Urban Garden Gal has found that Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania is the most instagrammable garden in the USA.

The picturesque garden topped the list with an impressive 296,000 posts on Instagram.

"This list highlights the best gardens across the country and it's fascinating to see which gardens are the most popular on Instagram" said Kelly Martin, founder of Urban Garden Gal .

"Longwood Gardens is a true gem, and its ranking as the most Instagrammable garden in the USA is well-deserved. The combination of its diverse plant collections, numerous fountains and stunning seasonal displays provides endless opportunities for capturing visually stunning images to share on social media."

Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York came in second place with 166,100 posts. The popular garden is situated in the heart of Brooklyn and features a stunning Cherry Esplanade that comes alive with pink blooms each spring. Some of the other must-see themed gardens include the serene Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden and the colorful Cranford Rose Garden.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Texas was third with 117,000 posts. This beautiful garden is set on 66 acres and boasts a stunning collection of 21 different themed gardens, including the famous Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. Visitors can also enjoy the garden's seasonal festivals and exhibits.

The study analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for the most visited gardens in the country.

Here are the 10 most Instagrammed gardens in the United States:

Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania - 296,000 posts Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York - 166,100 posts Dallas Arboretum and Botanic Garden, Texas - 117,000 posts Chicago Botanic Garden, Illinois - 104,300 posts Denver Botanic Gardens, Colorado - 97,800 posts Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia - 87,200 posts Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona - 78,800 posts New York Botanical Garden, New York - 63,400 posts Missouri Botanical Garden, Missouri - 42,900 posts Portland Japanese Garden, Oregon - 39,500 posts

The purpose of the survey was to inspire people to explore and appreciate the beauty of botanical gardens across the USA.

