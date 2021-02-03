Most Middle School Students Are Without Access to the Afterschool Programs Their Parents Want for Them

"Investments in afterschool have failed to keep up with demand, and that puts millions of children and youth at risk." Tweet this

The study is based on responses from more than 10,000 U.S. families of middle school students. It builds on household surveys conducted in 2004, 2009 and 2014. It offers a pre-pandemic snapshot of how children and youth spend their afternoons and has significant implications for our post-pandemic world. America After 3PM also includes a separate survey of parents conducted this fall, in which two in three middle school parents report concern about whether their child is staying on track in school. More than half of these parents (55%) report stress about continuing to provide learning support if virtual school and distance learning continues.

In America After 3PM, satisfaction with programs is the highest it has ever been, with 93% of parents of middle schoolers saying they are satisfied with their child's program (up from 89% in 2014 and 88% in 2009).

"Middle school parents say afterschool programs are doing a stellar job, helping meet many of their children's needs and supporting their families as well. But investments in afterschool have failed to keep up with demand, and that puts millions of children and youth at risk. The pandemic is exacerbating the struggles," said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant.

"A large body of evidence indicates the critical role of middle school in determining a young person's long-term academic trajectory. Quality afterschool programs help middle school students successfully transition from 8th to 9th grade and position them for long-term success and a brighter future," said Marlyn Torres, senior program officer, New York Life Foundation. "In addition, these programs provide benefits that extend beyond academics, helping develop the whole young person—socially, and emotionally. All middle school youth, especially youth in marginalized and under-resourced communities, need access to the important enrichment opportunities and resources afterschool programs provide."

Read the complete news release, here: http://afterschoolalliance.org/press_archives/AA3PM-2020/Middle-School-AA3PM-2020-NR.pdf.

The Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children and youth have access to quality afterschool programs. More information is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.

