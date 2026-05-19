Most New Business Owners Are Missing Lucrative Funding Opportunities, Tailor Brands Is Fixing That

The launch addresses a gap that Tailor Brands has seen play out across millions of customers: business owners complete the formation of a registered business and almost immediately hit a wall. According to internal Tailor Brands data, one in four owners identifies access to funding as one of their biggest challenges, yet most of the available opportunities are scattered across state, county, municipal, and industry-specific programs that most business owners don't know to look for.

"After working with millions of business owners, a pattern became hard to ignore," said Yali Saar, CEO and founder of Tailor Brands. "People do everything right, they form the business, they're ready to build, and then the question of funding feels overwhelming. The opportunities are out there, but finding them has always required more time, expertise, and patience than most early-stage owners have."

The Gap Funding Search is Solving

Nearly 492,000 business applications were filed in the US in March 2026 alone, underscoring the momentum behind new business creation. Many first-time business owners, solopreneurs, and side hustlers leave the formation process with a registered business but little clarity on what funding they may qualify for, where to find it, or what they need to apply.

Loans aren't always the right answer, especially for early-stage businesses with no revenue history. Grants, tax refunds, and credits exist at the federal, state, and local levels, but finding relevant ones requires navigating a fragmented ecosystem that most business owners don't have the time or vocabulary to decode.

Early data from Tailor Brands' rollout reveals who is actually hitting this wall: 80% of users engaging with the funding experience are solopreneurs, and 55% haven't even launched their business yet. They're not looking for Series A capital. They're looking for help covering startup costs, equipment, and their first round of advertising.

How it Works

Unlike standalone grant search tools, Tailor Brand's Funding Search is built directly into the business formation journey. Once a customer forms an LLC through Tailor Brands, key business information can be pre-filled, reducing repetitive data entry and helping generate more relevant recommendations from the start.

Customers answer a short set of additional questions about their business category, location, goals, and intended use of funds. Tailor Brands then uses AI, including its Navi AI, to surface personalized grants, tax benefits, and funding opportunities that may fit the business profile.

The product goes beyond surfacing opportunities by explaining eligibility, expected effort, and the information or documents owners may need before applying. Results are delivered through the Tailor Brands dashboard and email summaries, giving customers a clearer path forward without requiring them to search across disconnected government, nonprofit, local, and state-level programs.

"Most tools show you a list and leave you there," said Saar. "We wanted business owners to come away knowing: here's what I might qualify for, here's roughly what it takes, here's where to start. That's a different kind of useful."

Built for the new generation of business owners

The launch comes as more Americans are turning to entrepreneurship, side businesses, and independent work to earn additional income amid a less predictable labor market. For many, business ownership is a practical route to income, resilience, and control.

The product extends Tailor Brand's broader business-builder platform, which supports entrepreneurs with LLC formation, compliance, registered agent services, mail handling, licenses, tax services, branding, and digital presence. By embedding funding search into the post-formation experience, Tailor Brands gives business owners a clearer way to understand funding options as they lay the foundations of their business.

Availability

Tailor Brand's AI-powered Funding Search is launching for US customers after LLC formation. It will be available as an added-value feature within select Tailor plans, including Essential and Elite.

The current version focuses on eligibility matching, funding search, and application preparation guidance. Future capabilities are expected to include AI-powered application assistance, deadline tracking, autofill support, and guided workflows for submission.

About Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is the world's first AI-powered business-builder platform, dedicated to helping anyone become business owners quickly, affordably, and confidently. From forming LLCs and getting your registered agent to managing your business compliance and financials, Tailor Brands offers a suite of AI-powered tools that guide aspiring entrepreneurs every step of the way. With the experience of engaging millions of prospective business owners, Tailor Brands is now redefining entrepreneurship for the AI era. The company is helping anyone shape their future by building a business and creating a simple path to financial independence.

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SOURCE Tailor Brands