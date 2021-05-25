Most Retail Investors Believe That by Year-End Value Stocks Will Outperform Growth Stocks; 64% Have No Plans to Invest in Crypto, Finds MoneyShow Q1 Investor Sentiment Survey

SARASOTA, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyShow, the largest network of experienced experts, delivering timely, comprehensive advice and strategies on the global financial markets, today announced the results of its Q1 investor sentiment survey. The MoneyShow Investor Sentiment Survey 2021 Q1 data reflects survey responses from 730 individual investors, who shared their outlook on the market and how certain asset classes might perform in the coming months.

The overall market view is primarily "sideways," with more investors feeling it will go up than down by year-end. Almost half of investors (45%) believe we are in a volatile market that will trade sideways for a while, while one-third (33%) feel the market hit bottom in March 2020 , and we're in a new bull market.

with more investors feeling it will go up than down by year-end. Almost half of investors (45%) believe we are in a volatile market that will trade sideways for a while, while one-third (33%) feel the market hit bottom in , and we're in a new bull market. Nearly 60% of investors are bullish about the S&P 500 Index , predicting that by year-end 2021, it will be higher by less than 10% (40%), with another 19% thinking it will be up by more than 10%. One quarter (26%) are bearish, and 15% think the index will be about the same as now.

, predicting that by year-end 2021, it will be higher by less than 10% (40%), with another 19% thinking it will be up by more than 10%. One quarter (26%) are bearish, and 15% think the index will be about the same as now. Similarly, six of ten investors are bullish regarding the NASDAQ-100 Index , with over one-third predicting it will be higher by less than 10% (37%), and another 23% thinking it will be up by more than 10% by year-end 2021. One quarter (25%) are bearish, and 15% think the index will be about the same by year-end.

, with over one-third predicting it will be higher by less than 10% (37%), and another 23% thinking it will be up by more than 10% by year-end 2021. One quarter (25%) are bearish, and 15% think the index will be about the same by year-end. Most investors believe that by year-end 2021, value stocks will outperform growth stocks (57%), while 43% think growth stocks will outperform value stocks .

. Most investors believe the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates where they are now (74%) , with 22% thinking they will raise interest rates, and just 4% think they will cut rates.

, with 22% thinking they will raise interest rates, and just 4% think they will cut rates. Most investors (60%) expect the housing market and average home prices to rise throughout 2021 and into 2022 , with one-third (34%) thinking these prices will decelerate and slow by the end of 2021. Investors believe the asset class that will do the best by year-end will be: small- or mid-cap US stocks (28%), followed by large-cap US stocks (19%) and precious metals (gold, silver) (19%).

, with one-third (34%) thinking these prices will decelerate and slow by the end of 2021. Investors believe the asset class that will do the best by year-end will be: small- or mid-cap US stocks (28%), followed by large-cap US stocks (19%) and precious metals (gold, silver) (19%). One-fourth of investors (25%) have already invested in cryptocurrency, while 11% are planning to do so. Nearly two-thirds (64%) have not nor intend to invest in cryptocurrency at this time.

"It's not all too surprising to see retail investors a little more skeptical in asset classes where valuations are high based on the fundamentals," said Kim Githler, CEO of MoneyShow. "With the Fed continuing to purchase assets and rising inflationary concerns for the US economy, we are noticing a growing sentiment towards value stocks."

