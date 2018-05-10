Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 60% of U.S. small businesses plan to spend more time and money on Facebook in 2018, according to a new survey from The Manifest.

Facebook's recent Cambridge Analytica scandal does not impact the trend of businesses investing more in Facebook, experts say.

Data showing the top social media channels small businesses plan to invest in this year New survey found that 92% of small businesses plan to invest more in social media in 2018

"Facebook's usership may dip slightly because individuals will choose not to use the platform after news of the Facebook Cambridge Analytica situation, but the platform still remains a key player in building relationships with customers," said Charlotte Chipperfield, CEO of social media agency Chipperfield Media.

Businesses still rely on Facebook as a successful marketing tool.

Almost All Businesses Will Increase Investment in Social Media

The reliance on and increased investment in social media is not limited to Facebook, the survey finds; 92% of small businesses plan to increase their investment in social media overall in 2018.

"More companies see the importance of social media, so more are starting to invest in it," said Shawn Alain, president of social media agency Viral in Nature. "That number will keep going up."

Social media is an essential marketing tool, and the number of businesses relying on it will continue to increase.

Engagement Is the Most Important Metric

Once businesses invest in social media, how do they measure its worth?

Engagement is the most valued metric businesses use to track the success of their social media efforts; 20% of small businesses rank it as the most important social media metric.

Engagement demonstrates interest in the content a business is presenting, experts say.

"Engagement is absolutely the best metric to track," Alain said. "You can have a million followers, but if you're getting no engagement, you've got nothing. You need engagement to succeed on social media."

Half of Small Businesses Pay for Social Media Advertising

Social media advertising has also become an important part of a business's successful social media strategy, the survey found.

Nearly half (46%) of small businesses pay for social media advertising.

"Social media advertising has become more common place," said Darren Cabral, CEO of social media marketing agency Suits Social. "Social media is a pay-to-play game now. Fewer businesses are putting out door hangers and flyers. That money is going to go somewhere, and… they use it for social media."

Overall, the survey indicates that most businesses value social media and will continue to rely on social media marketing as part of their broader digital marketing efforts.

The Manifest's 2018 Small Business Social Media Survey included 351 small business owners or managers from across the U.S. with fewer than 500 employees.

Read the full report here: https://themanifest.com/social-media/how-small-businesses-invest-social-media-2018.

For questions about the survey, a comment on the findings, or an introduction to the industry experts included in the report, contact Kristen Herhold at kristen@thamanifest.com.

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists, The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

Contact

Kristen Herhold

194865@email4pr.com

(202) 840-6690

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/most-small-businesses-will-increase-investment-in-facebook-in-2018-300646219.html

SOURCE The Manifest

Related Links

https://themanifest.com

