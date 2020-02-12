Most Sustainable Companies In The World Honored At 2019 SEAL Sustainability Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAL Awards today announced the winners of the 2019 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards , celebrating their leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Global brands like Adobe, Cisco, Hilton, Pirelli, and Unilever were among those selected for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award. Selected by combining two premier ESG data sets - the CDP A-List and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment - the 2019 SEAL Organizational Impact Award honors the 50 most sustainable companies globally.

adidas, AMD, Disneyland Resort, and Procter & Gamble's Tide were among the organizations whose sustainability initiatives were recognized with a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award.

"Companies, CEOs and corporate boards have a simple but not easy choice before them: whether to exhibit real leadership by investing in sustainable business practices. The sustainability leaders - like our SEAL Award recipients - can secure lasting legacies for their grandchildren and corporate stakeholders alike; ESG leaders will have reputations and balance sheets that survive the climate crisis," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're excited to present these elite and impactful 2019 award winners."

The event featured two distinct award categories:

SEAL Organizational Impact Award:

This award recognizes overall corporate sustainability performance and represents the 50 most sustainable companies globally .

Winners were selected by combining and ranking the aggregated results of two rigorous, world-class sustainability assessments - specifically, the recently released 2019 CDP A-List and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment . Given SEAL Awards environmental focus, the ranking methodology weighted CDP and SAM CSA scores at 65% and 35%, respectively.

The Organizational Impact winners were:

Abbott Laboratories

Adobe

ASE Technology

Atos

Benesse Holdings

BillerudKorsnas

Biogen

British American Tobacco

Cisco Systems

CNH Industrial

Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola HBC

Delta Electronics

Dexus Property Group

Electrolux

Enagas

ENGIE

Essity

Ferrovial

Gecina

Hennes & Mauritz

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hilton

Kering

Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke KPN - Royal KPN

Koninklijke Philips

LANXESS

LG Electronics

Marui Group

Naturgy Energy Group

Nestle

Owens Corning

Pirelli

Schneider Electric

Sekisui House

SGS

Siemens

Signify

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Stockland

Suez

Sumitomo Forestry

Taiwan Mobile

Tokio Marine Holdings

Unilever

UPM-Kymmene

Valmet

Vicinity Centres

Waste Management

SEAL Environmental Initiative Award:

This award honors specific environmental and sustainability initiatives. Key criteria for selection included: Impact Metrics, Innovation, Sharing of Insights, and Investment Levels.

The Environmental Initiative winners were:

adidas

AMD

ASM

Ball Corporation

Bridgestone Americas

Coca-Cola Turkey

CoKoon

Compass Group

Connected Kerb

Coyuchi

DARIACORDAR

Disneyland Resort

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority

Essity

Event Network

Gotham Greens

Green Standards Ltd.

Hargol FoodTech

Humanscale

Intrepid Group

K.Raheja Corp.

Kiverdi

KPS Global

Mkopa

PATHWATER

PayByPhone

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

POP Displays

QTS Realty Trust

Radio Flyer

Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai

Sappi North America

Simple Syllabus

Stericycle Environmental Solutions

Stone Edge Farm MicroGrid

Sutter Health

Teadit Group

Tide Eco-Box

Vecor

Veolia North America

Young Living Essential Oils

100% of the award entry fees were contributed to SEAL's ongoing Environmental Research Grant initiative, which has to date provided funding to 19 researchers at institutions like UC-Berkeley, MIT, and UCLA.

ABOUT SEAL AWARDS

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an awards-driven environmental advocacy organization.

Our core beliefs maintain that our environmental progress requires true leadership and sustainability leaders deserve recognition.

The SEAL Awards organizational pillars are:

SEAL Awards is not affiliated with the CDP or SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The Top 50 selection process drew entirely upon publicly available information from each of CDP and SAM.

SOURCE SEAL Awards

Related Links

https://www.sealawards.com

