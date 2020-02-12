Most Sustainable Companies In The World Honored At 2019 SEAL Sustainability Awards
Feb 12, 2020, 04:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAL Awards today announced the winners of the 2019 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, celebrating their leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.
Global brands like Adobe, Cisco, Hilton, Pirelli, and Unilever were among those selected for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award. Selected by combining two premier ESG data sets - the CDP A-List and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment - the 2019 SEAL Organizational Impact Award honors the 50 most sustainable companies globally.
adidas, AMD, Disneyland Resort, and Procter & Gamble's Tide were among the organizations whose sustainability initiatives were recognized with a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award.
"Companies, CEOs and corporate boards have a simple but not easy choice before them: whether to exhibit real leadership by investing in sustainable business practices. The sustainability leaders - like our SEAL Award recipients - can secure lasting legacies for their grandchildren and corporate stakeholders alike; ESG leaders will have reputations and balance sheets that survive the climate crisis," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're excited to present these elite and impactful 2019 award winners."
The event featured two distinct award categories:
SEAL Organizational Impact Award:
This award recognizes overall corporate sustainability performance and represents the 50 most sustainable companies globally.
Winners were selected by combining and ranking the aggregated results of two rigorous, world-class sustainability assessments - specifically, the recently released 2019 CDP A-List and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Given SEAL Awards environmental focus, the ranking methodology weighted CDP and SAM CSA scores at 65% and 35%, respectively.
The Organizational Impact winners were:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adobe
- ASE Technology
- Atos
- Benesse Holdings
- BillerudKorsnas
- Biogen
- British American Tobacco
- Cisco Systems
- CNH Industrial
- Coca-Cola European Partners
- Coca-Cola HBC
- Delta Electronics
- Dexus Property Group
- Electrolux
- Enagas
- ENGIE
- Essity
- Ferrovial
- Gecina
- Hennes & Mauritz
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hilton
- Kering
- Koninklijke DSM
- Koninklijke KPN - Royal KPN
- Koninklijke Philips
- LANXESS
- LG Electronics
- Marui Group
- Naturgy Energy Group
- Nestle
- Owens Corning
- Pirelli
- Schneider Electric
- Sekisui House
- SGS
- Siemens
- Signify
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Stockland
- Suez
- Sumitomo Forestry
- Taiwan Mobile
- Tokio Marine Holdings
- Unilever
- UPM-Kymmene
- Valmet
- Vicinity Centres
- Waste Management
SEAL Environmental Initiative Award:
This award honors specific environmental and sustainability initiatives. Key criteria for selection included: Impact Metrics, Innovation, Sharing of Insights, and Investment Levels.
The Environmental Initiative winners were:
- adidas
- AMD
- ASM
- Ball Corporation
- Bridgestone Americas
- Coca-Cola Turkey
- CoKoon
- Compass Group
- Connected Kerb
- Coyuchi
- DARIACORDAR
- Disneyland Resort
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority
- Essity
- Event Network
- Gotham Greens
- Green Standards Ltd.
- Hargol FoodTech
- Humanscale
- Intrepid Group
- K.Raheja Corp.
- Kiverdi
- KPS Global
- Mkopa
- PATHWATER
- PayByPhone
- Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- POP Displays
- QTS Realty Trust
- Radio Flyer
- Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai
- Sappi North America
- Simple Syllabus
- Stericycle Environmental Solutions
- Stone Edge Farm MicroGrid
- Sutter Health
- Teadit Group
- Tide Eco-Box
- Vecor
- Veolia North America
- Young Living Essential Oils
100% of the award entry fees were contributed to SEAL's ongoing Environmental Research Grant initiative, which has to date provided funding to 19 researchers at institutions like UC-Berkeley, MIT, and UCLA.
ABOUT SEAL AWARDS
The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an awards-driven environmental advocacy organization.
Our core beliefs maintain that our environmental progress requires true leadership and sustainability leaders deserve recognition.
The SEAL Awards organizational pillars are:
- Sustainability Awards - honors the most sustainable companies in the world.
- Environmental Journalism Awards
- Environmental Research Grants
SEAL Awards is not affiliated with the CDP or SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The Top 50 selection process drew entirely upon publicly available information from each of CDP and SAM.
SOURCE SEAL Awards
Share this article