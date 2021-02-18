Most Sustainable Companies In The World Honored At 2020 SEAL Sustainability Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAL Awards today announced the winners of the 2020 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards , celebrating their leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Global brands like Burberry, Cisco, Colgate Palmolive, and Diageo were among those selected for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award. Selected by combining two premier ESG data sets - the CDP A-List ™ and the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA, now part of S&P Global ESG Scores ™) - the 2020 SEAL Organizational Impact Award honors the 50 most sustainable companies globally.

Dow, General Motors, and Salesforce were among the organizations whose sustainability initiatives were recognized with a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award.

"Over the past five years, corporations have increased their investment in sustainable business practices, thereby raising the bar for ESG excellence," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're honored to present these 2020 Sustainability Award winners."

The event featured two distinct sustainability award categories:

SEAL Environmental Initiative Award

This award honors specific environmental and sustainability initiatives. Key criteria for selection included: Impact Metrics, Innovation, Sharing of Insights, and Investment Levels.

The Environmental Initiative winners were:

Dow, Kashi, and Berry Global

Edifecs

Footprint

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation

Gaia Herbs

General Motors (Honored For 2 Initiatives)

GFL Environmental

Gousto

Green Standards

Hypergiant Industries

Nugget Markets

Pathwater

Salesforce

Solo New York

ZenWTR

Zorch

Selected Environmental Initiative Award Winner Perspectives:

Dow, Kashi, and Berry Global: "We are honored to receive the SEAL Award for our breakthrough accomplishment with Berry Global and Kashi on the development of the fully recyclable package for the Bear Naked brand," said Nestor de Mattos, North America Commercial Vice President Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. "Together, we designed an innovative solution that not only protects the product but is easily recyclable at over 18,000 retail locations nationwide ultimately reducing plastic waste in the environment. At Dow, we are committed to continue collaborating with our partners to drive improvements in industries processes and deliver a sustainable future."

General Motors: "We are honored to receive SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for our commitment to source 100 percent of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030 in the U.S., and for our goal of using 100 percent sustainable packaging by 2030," said Deborah Wahl, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors. "We are committed to putting every driver in an electric vehicle on a scale previously unseen with a vision of zero emissions so that our children will inherit a healthier planet, which is why we're committed to go all-electric by 2035. We have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV, and our recently revealed brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this."

Salesforce: "At Salesforce we believe business can be a powerful platform for change, and we know that companies that buy renewable energy can play an important role in accelerating the transition to a clean and renewable energy future," said Patrick Flynn, VP of Sustainability at Salesforce. "We are honored to receive the SEAL Business Sustainability Award for our contributions to sustainability and innovative initiatives that aim to create systemic change at a scale the planet will notice. Salesforce was one of the first cloud companies to make a 100% renewable energy commitment, and we are proud to say we will reach that goal this year from new, additional renewable energy that we are helping bring to the grid."

SEAL Organizational Impact Award

This award recognizes overall corporate sustainability performance and represents the 50 most sustainable companies globally.

Winners were selected by combining and ranking the aggregated results of two rigorous, world-class sustainability assessments - specifically, the recently released 2020 CDP A-List ™ and the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (now part of the S&P Global ESG family).

The Organizational Impact winners were:

ACCIONA

Allianz

Asahi Group

ASE Technology

AstraZeneca

Atos

British American Tobacco

Burberry Group

Cisco

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

Colgate Palmolive

Deutsche Telekom

Dexus

Diageo

EDP

Enagas

Endesa

Enel

Engie

Ferrovial

First Financial Holding

Fubon Financial

HP

HP Enterprise

Iberdrola

Konica Minolta

Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke Philips

LANXESS

Leonardo

METRO

Nanya Technology Corp

Naturgy Energy Group

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTT)

Owens Corning

Pirelli

PTT Global Chemical

Red Electrica

Ricoh

Schneider Electric

Shinhan Financial Group

Signify

Snam

Stanley Black & Decker

Swiss Re

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

True Corp

UBS Group

UPM-Kymmene OYJ

