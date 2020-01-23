Most Unusual College Degrees Highlighted by OnlineCollegePlan

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people don't really think about how many different types of college degrees that there truly are. Almost everything out there is something that needs to be studied; even the most obscure seeming careers need people who have learned, trained, and become experts in an area. To talk about some of those more unique degree choices, OnlineCollegePlan recently created a ranking titled The 30 Most Unusual College Degrees. You can read it here:

This ranking features a combination of different types of degrees that are more unique. These degree programs are things that you may not think need to be studied at the college level, such as Bassoon, or could be things that you just didn't consider in the past, like Viticulture, Amusement Park Engineering, or Social Media. Each of the unique degrees are partnered with a school that offers such a program, some of them being the only place you can earn the degree. The schools are ranked according to the site's usual metrics of freshman retention and graduation rate.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Cornell University (Ithaca, NY)

2. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

3. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

4. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

5. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

6. University of Maryland (College Park, MD)

7. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

8. University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT)

9. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

10. Texas A&M University (College Station, TX)

11. Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI)

12. Indiana University (Bloomington, IN)

13. University of New Hampshire (Durham, NH)

14. DePaul University (Chicago, IL)

15. Belmont University (Nashville, TN)

16. Minneapolis College of Art and Design (Minneapolis, MN)

17. Kansas State University (Manhattan, KS)

18. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

19. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

20. University of Houston (Houston, TX)

21. Mississippi State University (Mississippi State, MS)

22. Stetson University (DeLand, FL)

23. San Francisco State University (San Francisco, CA)

24. Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, OH)

25. Ohio University (Athens, OH)

26. University of Nevada at Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

27. Becker College (Worcester, MA)

28. Vincennes University (Vincennes, IN)

29. Harrisburg Area Community College (Harrisburg, PA)

30. Oaksterdam University (Oakland, CA)

