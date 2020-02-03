Most Watched Sporting Event Translates to a Big Win for Cars.com As Car Shoppers Drive 554% Spike in Site Traffic

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Game last night drove an influx of car shoppers to Cars.com TM (NYSE: CARS) as online traffic spiked following TV advertising spots from featured automakers. Auto brands have traditionally taken advantage of the ultimate marketing platform that the Big Game provides, and viewers responded in kind. Commercials from eight automakers that aired during the game led to immediate boosts in Cars.com traffic, signaling shoppers' desire for a trusted and independent source of automotive tools and information.

The results indicate an average 1646% lift to pages of the specific car makes and models, as well as an average 554% lift in automakers' pages on the digital marketplace. Audi, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and Porsche all aired spots during the football championship game.

Advertisers invest millions of dollars in the Big Game every year, and the Cars.com traffic lift showcases the power of their investment.

"The Big Game produces big responses on Cars.com," said Brooke Skinner Ricketts, chief experience officer for Cars.com. "Watching the game isn't a static experience as millions of viewers now use multiple screens to experience the spectacle, which makes it possible for them to react to a marketing message immediately. Shoppers flock to Cars.com after automaker commercials to explore vehicles, read reviews and find a local dealer in their area. We're a trusted source of information in the car-shopping experience."

Cars.com analyzed site traffic to advertised car model pages during a 16-minute window for each televised ad — eight minutes before each spot aired and again eight minutes after. Genesis had an astonishing 5530% increase to its pages. Additionally, each of the other brands' pages increased, as well:

Porsche – 1072%

Hyundai – 961%

Audi – 639%

Kia – 553%

Jeep – 336%

Toyota – 238%

GMC teased the much anticipated new Hummer EV, which is not yet available for purchase, but the company's Big Game commercial did generate interest in previously released Hummer models. Cars.com saw a lift of 479% to used Hummer pages, and a 26% lift to new GMC pages on Cars.com, in the 8 minutes after the Hummer EV commercial aired.

