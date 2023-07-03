Mostafa Kamal to succeed Ken Paulus as Prime Therapeutics' President and Chief Executive Officer

Paulus to retire after a storied career in health care

EAGAN, Minn., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 38 million members nationally, today announced that Mostafa Kamal will succeed Ken Paulus as President and CEO of Prime Therapeutics.

Kamal currently serves as president of Prime Therapeutics, and the CEO of Magellan Rx, a Prime Therapeutics company. His new role elevates him to include leadership of the entire organization.

"Mostafa's vision for what we can become is inspiring and bold," said Maurice Smith, Prime's Board Chairman and President, CEO and Vice Chair of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC). "As Prime seeks to reimagine pharmacy benefit management, he is the right person to build on the strong foundation Ken leaves as he retires."

"I'm honored to lead this organization at a time when we have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of the patients we serve," said Kamal. "Our newly combined organization has the right solutions, scale and know-how to be a powerful player in this market. I'm excited to lead the exceptionally talented teams that are making that vision a reality."

Paulus added, "I leave Prime in capable hands. Leading this company for the past four years has been a true privilege. I'm proud of the work we have done together to provide the kind of care we'd want for our loved ones. I know Prime will continue to thrive under Mostafa's leadership."

Kamal played a key role in shaping the 2022 agreement that brought together Prime and Magellan Rx. Today, the united enterprise is ushering in the next generation of pharmacy solutions that promote the health and wellbeing of members and patients while improving affordability, access and quality.

During his tenure as the CEO of Magellan Rx, Kamal led the company through a period of significant growth, transformation and diversification, which positioned Magellan Rx as a market leader in specialty drug management, state government pharmacy solutions and middle market pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions.

Prior to being appointed CEO of Magellan Rx, Kamal was senior vice president and general manager of Magellan Rx's specialty pharmacy business. Kamal also served as chief underwriting officer, directing the organization's overall pricing, analytics and risk management strategies, and developing financial solutions to help clients manage their pharmacy spend. Earlier in his career, Kamal held various roles with Medco Health Solutions, Inc. (now Express Scripts) with responsibility for pricing, underwriting, strategy and Medicare Part D products and services.

Kamal received his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

