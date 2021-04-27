MotaWord to Provide USCIS-Certified Translations to Members of the American Immigration Lawyers Association

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), the national association of more than 15,000 immigration attorneys, announced today that MotaWord has been selected as a new member service provider for translations of legal and immigration documents.

Now AILA members can take advantage of reliable, on-demand, discounted translation services and robust translation support in over 90 world languages. Details are on their member benefits page, https://www.aila.org/membership/benefits/discounts.

Asian immigrant family with passports

Founded in 1946, AILA is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that provides continuing legal education, information, professional services, and expertise to attorneys through its 39 chapters and over 50 national committees.

Currently, U.S. immigration authorities are working through the large backlog of applications caused by COVID-related disruptions. Now more than ever, immigration applicants and their lawyers need to be meticulous and efficient in gathering and preparing all documents required by USCIS and to submit their applications on time.

MotaWord allows users to upload a document of any type, in any language, to its platform, get an instant price quote, order the translation and receive ready-to-use, certified, accurately translated documents back in less than 12 hours. MotaWord handles user queries thanks to its live, 24/7 available customer service personnel.

"MotaWord is experienced with all types of certified document translations required by USCIS," says Evren Ay, Founder of MotaWord. "Our ability to translate in over 90 world languages thanks to our 20,000 vetted and trained professional translators make us the ideal partner for legal professionals who just want to get their clients' foreign language documents accurately translated and certified with a couple of clicks."

MotaWord's "Certified Translations For USCIS" page gets over 10,000 visits per week and is one of the top-ranking information sources for USCIS certified translations.

"High-quality, on-demand translation services are crucial for our members. We are happy to count MotaWord among a select list of valuable services and products that are available to our members as benefits of their AILA membership," stated Benjamin Johnson, Esq., Executive Director at AILA.

For more information, please contact Ecem Tuncer, at [email protected]

Related Images

motaword-legal-translations-for.jpg

MotaWord Legal Translations for AILA Members

Asian immigrant family with passports

SOURCE MotaWord