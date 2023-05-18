MOTEL 6 AND STUDIO 6 LAUNCH 10% OFF DISCOUNT FOR SUMMER TRAVEL

Travelers must complete booking between May 25June 1 for trips through Sept. 4

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans plan to hit the roads for summertime travel, leading economy lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6 are offering a 10% discount off bookings from May 25June 1 for any reservations taking place from May 26Sept. 4, 2023. 

"We believe everyone has the right to epic summer travel plans that don't break the bank," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "With locations everywhere you want to travel – from the beach to the mountains, theme parks and national parks – Motel 6 and Studio 6 are there to help you make memories and enjoy new experiences."

A recent survey powered by Motel 6 and Studio 6 found that seven in 10 (70%) report they are indulging in longer excursions, traveling over three hours from their hometown (SWNS 2023).

And, when booking accommodations, two-thirds (66%) say rewards programs are important. Those looking to save this summer on and off the road can enjoy 6% off stays by joining My6, a free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6. Members also receive various benefits in the travel, streaming, food and beverage and entertainment industries including 90 days free on Pandora, free delivery on both DoorDash and Grubhub and $500 towards an upcoming Verizon purchase.

To book your next summer getaway at one of the 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com and www.studio6.com.

About Motel 6 
Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com

About Studio 6 
Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the U.S. and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit studio6.com

