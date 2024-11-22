Motel 6 and Studio 6 Launch "Motel 6Giving" Sale for Holiday and New Year Travel

My6 members save 12% on bookings from November 28 through February 28

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a quarter of Americans celebrating winter holidays this season will stay in a hotel, so Motel 6 and Studio 6 are offering travelers affordable lodging into the new year with the launch of its "Motel 6Giving" sale.

To access the most savings, including 12% off of the best available rate and My6 Marketplace deals for up to 50% off on Walmart+ membership and more, consumers should first join the free My6 program:

Friends and family gathering

Sign up: Download the My6 app on iOS and Android or visit the My6 website

Download the My6 app on iOS and Android or visit the My6 website Book: Reservations must be booked between Nov. 28, 2024 – Dec. 9, 2024

Reservations must be booked between – Travel: Stays can take place from Nov. 28, 2024 – Feb. 28, 2025

"Every dollar counts during the holidays and those hitting the road to be with loved ones can find comfort in pet- and budget-friendly travel options thanks to the Motel 6Giving sale," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "Motel 6 and Studio 6 are here to make travel accessible and affordable year-round, which is why we are offering an expanded reservation window for those who may not be able to hit the road until 2025."

My6 members also unlock deals on retail, dining, travel, entertainment and more, including:

50% off Walmart+ membership

50% off Blue Apron orders for the first 4 weeks

30% off Sperry shoe purchases

10% off Kohl's purchases

$25 off mobile car maintenance services from AutoNation

To book a stay at one of nearly 1,500 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the United States and Canada, download the free My6 app or visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com .

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travelers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit www.motel6.com and www.studio6.com . For franchise information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com .

Media Contact:

Haley Klein

231-883-6011

[email protected]

SOURCE Motel 6