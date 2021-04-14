Motel 6 Announces New Benefits For AARP Members

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motel 6, the economy lodging brand, is proud to offer additional savings to AARP members. Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations now offer AARP members new benefits, including 10% off room rates, as well as the ability to request a late checkout until 2 p.m. at no additional cost, when available.

"As the desire to safely return to travel grows, we are continuing to leave our lights on for guests in need of a place to stay, which is why we are proud to bring additional benefits to AARP members," said Rob Palleschi, chief executive officer at Motel 6. "Whether visiting family for the first time since the start of the health crisis or just in need of a clean, comfortable room, AARP members can feel confident staying with us when they are ready to hit the road once again."

Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotels feature complimentary Wi-Fi, expanded cable TV and pet-friendly rooms at no extra cost, while many also boast free parking and guest laundry facilities*.

"These expanded benefits, exclusive to AARP members, are designed to help people save more money at both Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations," said Victoria Borton, vice president of Lifestyle Products & Services at AARP Services Inc. "Motel 6 brings its iconic brand recognition, while Studio 6 offers additional amenities for those members looking for an extended stay. While the travel industry continues to adapt for people eager to safely travel again, we know that Motel 6 will practice enhanced cleanliness protocols and provide AARP members with reliable benefits."

To ensure guests feel confident when staying at any of the brand's locations across the U.S. and Canada, Motel 6 recently announced the "[email protected]" initiative. Since the onset of the global health crisis, the company has partnered with medical experts and its franchise owners to adopt a thoughtful and proactive approach to serve guests and protect against the spread of viruses. The approach includes enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, as well as social distancing in all common areas.

The AARP member discount is available at all Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations. AARP members can book online or call Motel 6 and Studio 6 at 855-478-4752 to book and mention the AARP member discount. Please note a valid AARP membership and ID# are required at check-in. Not an AARP member? Join or Renew for exclusive benefits at Motel 6 and Studio 6.

To book a stay at one of the nearly 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com.

*Due to the global health crisis, some amenities may be suspended. Contact your destination directly to find the latest information.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for with nearly 1,400 company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for almost 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including Wi-Fi Internet access, local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About Studio 6

Studio 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its nearly 150 locations in key extended stay markets in the U.S. such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Canada. The first Studio 6 location opened in El Paso, TX, in 1998 with the transformation of an existing Motel 6, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®" as the tagline suggests. The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to the economy extended-stay tier. Studio 6 is franchised by G6 Hospitality LLC. For more information, visit staystudio6.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

