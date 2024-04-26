Motel 6 Appoints Garfield as First-Ever Chief Pet Officer

Famous tabby has transformed Garfield-themed rooms in select locations across the U.S.; offers fans a chance to attend the world premiere of The Garfield Movie in Hollywood

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motel 6, Proud Sponsor of Pets™ and official hotel partner of "The Garfield Movie," appointed its first-ever Chief Pet Officer to help make traveling with pets easier, safer and, most importantly, more fun. The world-famous and beloved orange tabby cat, Garfield, has stepped into the role ahead of the new Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment animated film, debuting exclusively in movie theaters on May 24.

Garfield takes on the role of the first-ever Motel 6 Chief Pet Officer. Motel 6 Hollywood transformed a room into a one-of-a-kind “The Garfield Movie” Suite, featuring orange fur and stripe-printed walls, cat condo and tree, cat and dog amenities, and plushies of the beloved movie characters that all pets and pet parents will love. As Chief Pet Officer, Garfield is transforming additional rooms into a unique experience at 10 other Motel 6 locations nationwide to ensure cats (and dogs) are treated like royalty, including cat trees, pet bowls, pizza blankets and pillows with his signature orange throughout so travelers know who to thank!

"Garfield is well-known for his appreciation of naps, so he's an expert when it comes to a comfortable night's rest," said Adam Cannon, Chief Brand Officer of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "Motel 6 has been welcoming pets for free for more than 60 years and is one of the top reasons guests stay with us. Garfield will help take our love of our four-legged friends to the next level."

"I love seeing myself on the big screen, so I figured, hey, let's double down on my big break and take a new position as the first-ever Chief Pet Officer for Motel 6. As you'll see in my new movie, I know first-hand how good it feels to be welcomed with a nice place to sleep," said Garfield, Chief Pet Officer, Motel 6. "My first order of business was to design my own Garfield Movie-themed rooms for all cats to enjoy, and one lucky winner will get the chance to join me on the orange carpet at the premiere and stay with three friends in my own suite, designed to look like me and everything I love of course!"

Creating the Purr-fect Garfield Suite

For his first order of business, Garfield put his paw on the traveler experience, crafting his own premium suite at Motel 6 Hollywood. A complete room transformation into an orange oasis, all guests and their cats (or dogs) will appreciate this immersive experience, complete with walls of orange fur and stripe prints, a cat condo and tree, dog and cat amenities and plushies of the beloved movie characters. "The Garfield Movie"-themed Suite in Hollywood is available from May 21 through mid-June by calling the Motel 6 Hollywood at 323-464-6006. Rates start from $149.99 plus tax.

Garfield is also transforming rooms into a unique "The Garfield Movie"-themed experience at ten additional Motel 6 locations nationwide to ensure cats (and dogs) are treated like royalty. Guests can check out the list of participating locations and book their Garfield-themed guest room through June 6 at www.Motel6Garfield.com.

Win Tickets to Join Garfield on the Orange Carpet

Pet enthusiasts can enter for a chance to join Garfield on the orange carpet at "The Garfield Movie" world premiere on Sunday, May 19, in Los Angeles. One lucky winner and up to three guests will receive tickets to the premiere, round-trip flights and a two-night stay in "The Garfield Movie"-themed Suite at Motel 6 Hollywood for their crew. In addition to the Grand Prize winner, twenty runners-up will receive a $25 movie gift card and a one-night stay voucher redeemable at any Motel 6 location of their choice. Now through May 10 at 12 p.m. (PDT), applicants can enter for a chance to win at www.Motel6Garfield.com.

"Through this creative and impressive campaign, Motel 6 will certainly raise the bar for the ultimate pet experience with Garfield's high standard seal of approval," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Who better to provide his expertise to help pet travel be a little easier than everyone's favorite pampered, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat!"

Pet-Friendly Perks

All traveling pet parents can join My6, a free discount program from Motel 6. My6 members save at least 6% off every stay at Motel 6 locations across the country and have access to hundreds of pet-related and travel benefits.

Pets stay free at all Motel 6 locations across the country. To learn more about how Garfield is making a difference in his new role or to book a stay at Motel 6, visit www.Motel6Garfield.com.

About Motel 6

Motel 6, an iconic brand synonymous with affordable lodging, has franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Pets always stay free at Motel 6. The 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report ranked Motel 6 in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit www.motel6.com . For franchise information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com .

About The Garfield Movie

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Directed by Mark Dindal. Screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. Producers are Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Scott Parish, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Levine

(224) 509-5203

[email protected]

SOURCE Motel 6