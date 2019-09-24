Motel 6 Brings Fans Exclusive Music Experiences With Rock Artist Barns Courtney

Courtney, an English singer, songwriter and musician, is currently on his 24-stop 404 Tour across the U.S. With more than 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, his recent single, "You and I," has more than 3.4 million global streams. Motel 6 has made frequent appearances in the touring life of Courtney, who, with his band, has toured 15 times over the past four years, staying at countless Motel 6 locations along the way.

"Motel 6 is inherently a part of emerging musicians' lives, many not having a permanent residence due to their tour schedules," said Maggie Giddens, managing director of external communications for Motel 6. "With more than 1,400 locations, we have lodging options along all the major highways that musicians travel while on the road. At Motel 6, we welcome all touring musicians, and always leave a light on for them."

Throughout his 404 Tour, Courtney and Motel 6 will give an inside look at life on the road, host free ticket giveaways, offer opportunities to meet him backstage and share the chance to attend a private show at a Motel 6.

"As a musician who lives on the road, I'm always looking to save money when I'm just crashing for the night," said Courtney. "Whenever I can, I choose Motel 6. They have locations everywhere I travel, the rooms are always clean and the staff is friendly. Without Motel 6, I couldn't do what I love—tour and play music."

