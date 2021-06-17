Motel 6 to Offer Samsung Galaxy Smartphones to New My6 Members

DALLAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motel 6 today announced it will offer Samsung Galaxy Smartphones to new users of the brand's My6 member program. Guests who complete a stay at one of the 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 locations throughout the U.S. by Labor Day are eligible for the limited time offer.

To take advantage, guests can join the My6 at no cost on Motel6.com through the Samsung promotion page. Once registered as a new member and logged into their My6 account, guests can book their reservation. Following a stay on or before Monday, September 6, 2021, the new My6 member will receive an email with an exclusive link to redeem a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone when paying for two months of wireless service. The offer includes no annual contracts and unlimited talk and text.

"We are proud to offer Samsung Galaxy Smartphones to new members joining My6 and is another way to say 'welcome back' to our guests as they begin to return to travel this summer," said Adam Cannon, Vice President, Brand Management at G6 Hospitality, owner, operator and franchisor of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. "Motel 6 is committed to serving our guests wherever the road may take them, and we look forward to welcoming them the next time they need a clean, comfortable and affordable place to stay."

My6 members have access to the best available rates and can enjoy an expedited booking process online or through the app at any Motel 6 or Studio 6 property across the U.S. and Canada. The My6 app is currently available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Motel 6 remains committed to following the CDC guidelines and to doing its part in maintaining safe and clean hotels for its valued guests. Learn more about the brand's [email protected] program here.

Terms & Conditions: Free phone offer is available when you pay $100 for 2 months of service. Service may be changed or cancelled after the second month. Service includes talk, text and data. No annual contracts or credit check required; service subject to certain terms. See order page for complete and current offer details. Purchase requires a valid credit card or debit card with verified billing address. Gift cards cannot be used. State and local taxes are included. Shipping costs may apply. The offer, terms, device and plan are subject to change. Service may not be available in all markets. Rules and other restrictions may apply. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Limited time offer and only valid in the United States. Available while supplies last.

