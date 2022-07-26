Motex Showcases Award-Winning Face Masks in Miami at FIME 2022

An eight-time gold medal winner of international invention fairs, Motex have made their name in the industry as a Taiwan-based leading mask maker, with almost five decades of experience in medical disposables manufacturing and millions of masks being supplied worldwide.

Highest-Level of Medical Mask Protection

At FIME 2022, Motex displays are set to reflect not only innovative designs but also high-level safety and protection. For instance, featured products like the Anti-Fog Diamond Shape Face Mask has obtained the highest rating for surgical face masks- ASTM F2100 Level 3 certification, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Airtight Safety, Advanced Filtration and Breathability

Motex's face masks, whether surgical or for specific functions like drinking, all encompass the design concept of well-fitting, good comfort and filtration effectiveness. Visitors will have the opportunity to view these face masks during the exhibition. The company's key products to be displayed include:

Anti-Fog Diamond Shape Face Mask with its unique 3D design structure that fits snuggly on the face and eliminates discomfort to the nose while exhaling. The mask enables users to speak clearly, breathes easily, and even keeps makeup completely intact. With PE film coated on the nose band, the mask is ideal for glasses wearers.

with its unique 3D design structure that fits snuggly on the face and eliminates discomfort to the nose while exhaling. The mask enables users to speak clearly, breathes easily, and even keeps makeup completely intact. With PE film coated on the nose band, the mask is ideal for glasses wearers. High Anti-Leak ACT Mask features folded and curved edges on the side, along with ear-loop adjuster that enhances the fitness of the mask. Also, it incorporates material with antimicrobial properties of silver (Ag), copper (Cu) and titania (TiO2) for coating.

Additionally, Motex will premier total solutions from MKEnX, a subsidiary of the corporate group. By resolving industry-specific issues for face mask manufacturers, MKEnX offers expertise and products like PP meltblown fabrics, ear loops, PE nose bridge, and fluid resistant spunbond nonwoven fabrics of various colors.

The FIME 2022 is expected to attract over 700 exhibitors from at least 45 countries and more than 12,600 onsite visitors. Motex's face mask innovations will be featured onsite with other products like medical gloves, wound dressings, and medical tapes. Motex is seeking business collaboration and opportunities with companies in the Americas and many other regions in the world. Interested partners are welcome to visit us at FIME 2022 or online.

Exhibition details:

Venue: Miami Beach Convention Center, USA

Convention Center, Booth No.: R59/R53-1 (Taiwan Pavilion)

Date and Time: 10:00-17:00, July 27-29, 2022

About Motex & MKEnX

Motex Healthcare Corp. a leading medical supplier and manufacturer in Taiwan, was established in 1974. Motex provides reliable personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control solutions in response to numerous health crises, epidemics or pandemics. The Company specializes in healthcare products which includes medical and non-medical face masks, surgical and examination gloves, wound dressings and surgical tapes. To learn more about Motex products and solutions visit: https://www.motex.com/

MKEnX is a subsidiary of Motex Healthcare Group. We specialize in providing turnkey solutions for facemask manufacturers. MKEnX also retails face masks machineries and premium sourced meltblown fabric. With more than 20 years of dedication in the facemask industry, we are confident in providing customers with the complete recipe for success. To learn more about MKEnX products and solutions visit: https://www.mkenx.com/

