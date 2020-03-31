Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Announces $50 Million to Support New York Communities Impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced today it is dedicating $50 million in funding to support nonprofit organizations addressing the health-related needs of New Yorkers as a direct result of COVID-19.

The Foundation will distribute the $50 million across New York State via Coronavirus Emergency Support Grants to community-based emergency response funds, healthcare providers, Catholic Charities affiliates serving all faiths, and other organizational efforts. Grants will address the health and economic impact of those most affected by this pandemic, including elderly individuals and those with preexisting medical conditions.

"As the largest healthcare foundation in New York State, it is a vital part of our mission to be on the front lines assisting during this pandemic," said Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Visa and Chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board. "We are working to get urgently needed funds across the state to organizations supporting New Yorkers most in need."

"New York's poorest and most vulnerable communities are facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19," said Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, the Foundation's Chief Executive Officer. "Honoring the legacy of Mother Cabrini, we intend these grants to have a significant impact in ameliorating food insecurity, helping providers as they deliver care and services in this challenging environment, offering mental health services, and sustaining other essential resources. We plan to continue to monitor the crisis, and we will continue to adjust our response as needs arise."

In order to expedite the process, emergency grants will be distributed by invitation at this time for efforts focused on addressing New Yorkers' health needs, as well as the social determinants of health: from supporting food banks across the state and bolstering shelter providers' ability to provide care for some of New York's most vulnerable populations, to assisting clinics as they administer care to individuals with COVID-19.

Earlier this month the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced nearly $150 million in inaugural grants .

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the health and well-being of the vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of targeted communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. The Foundation – which is named in memory of a tireless advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor – provides flexible support for new and innovative approaches that enhance health and wellness across New York State. For more information, visit https://www.cabrinihealth.org/

