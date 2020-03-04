Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Releases First Round of Grants to Improve Health and Human Services Across New York State

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced today it has awarded nearly $150 million in grants across New York State.

The grants are helping to fund more than 500 activities, programs, and initiatives in 2020 focused on improving the health and quality of life for low-income and underserved communities.

"We are honored to support such a wide range of organizations doing critically important work to improve the lives of New York's most vulnerable communities," said Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Visa and Chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board.

Added Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive Officer of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation: "Mother Cabrini spent her life devoted to those who faced the greatest struggles, and the Foundation named in her honor is proudly carrying on her legacy. From supporting pediatric cardiac care units in children's hospitals to expanding mental health services to enhancing immigrants' access to services, our inaugural grants are already making a difference in communities across New York State."

"It is a great start for the Foundation – their initial grants promise to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of millions of New Yorkers, particularly the most needy," noted Anthony Shih, MD, President of United Hospital Fund. "We are excited to be among the Foundation's partners and look forward to honoring Mother Cabrini's legacy through our projects focused on the needs of poor and underserved young children and older adults."

Said Rose Duhan, President and CEO of the Community Health Care Association of NYS (CHCANYS): "Attracting and maintaining a skilled workforce is one of the biggest challenges community health centers face – and this grant will help CHCANYS in accomplishing our mission to champion community-centered primary care in New York State through leadership and support of Community Health Centers. CHCANYS is proud and grateful to be recognized by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation for our work to improve the health and well-being of low-income and underserved communities."

This is the first round of grants released by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, one of the largest foundations in the U.S. and the largest foundation focused exclusively on New York State. Its mission is to help address health and health-related needs of New Yorkers regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or background, as well as the social determinants of health that improve health outcomes, including nutrition, housing, education, and employment.

The Foundation's first round of grants include:

$57 million toward general services for low-income individuals and families, including grants to Harlem Children's Zone to support Healthy Harlem, a program to prevent and address childhood obesity in Central Harlem, and to the Hudson Headwaters Health Network to expand a program that provides fresh produce and nutritional counseling to rural communities in the Adirondack North Country region.

A list of grants is posted on the Foundation's website. The portfolio covers a range of nonprofits, from local community organizations to large-scale hospital systems, including 19 hospitals across New York State.

The Foundation provides funding to a wide array of religiously affiliated organizations, including grants to Catholic Charities affiliates across the State supporting an extensive range of programs through a well-established infrastructure serving the needs of the poor and underserved of all faiths. Other grantees include Trinity Episcopal Church for housing and supportive services for women exiting Rikers Island, the UJA-Federation's Digital Pantry, the Coptic Orthodox Diocese's St. Abraam Program benefitting low-income individuals and families, and The Council of Peoples Organization's center serving Muslim South Asian seniors.

Grantees are addressing New Yorkers' health needs, as well as the social determinants of health: from providing food, legal assistance, and mental health services to expanding dental care, supporting advancements in telehealth technology, and providing transportation to and from clinics.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation was formed after the 2018 sale of Fidelis Care, a nonprofit health insurer created by the Catholic bishops of New York State. For more than 25 years, Fidelis Care expanded under the bishops' oversight to become one of the highest rated and most successful insurers operating in the State.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the health and well-being of the vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of targeted communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. The Foundation – which is named in memory of a tireless advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor – provides flexible support for new and innovative approaches that enhance health and wellness across New York State. For more information, visit https://www.cabrinihealth.org/

