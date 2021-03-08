Mother-daughter's Big Mountain Foods expands into 70,000 sq. ft. facility with aim to make plant-based foods more accessible

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Just in time for International Women's Day, mother-daughter owned-and-operated Big Mountain Foods has announced its expansion into a 70,000 square foot facility.

Kimberly Chamberland (right), CEO, and Jasmine Chamberland (left), President of Big Mountain Foods in their new 70,000 square foot facility that opened in February 2021. (CNW Group/Big Mountain Foods)

Led by American-Canadians Kimberly and Jasmine Chamberland, the natural vegan food manufacturer recently made an exciting distribution partnership with grocer giant Kroger which helped facilitate the move into the sprawling new facility. The space will provide the company with the tools and international reach to make their plant-based foods more accessible than ever. Big Mountain Foods also aims to have the facility be zero-waste by 2025.

"I am so proud of the expansion Big Mountain Foods has undergone to get to this point and we are ready to move forward into a larger facility with the top talent in place to execute our product outreach strategy across the USA, Canada, and Asia over the next five years," says Kimberly Chamberland, CEO of Big Mountain Foods and Orange County, California native.

Big Mountain Foods also just launched four new "Veggie Links" products across the US. The sausages, which come in styles from chorizo to bratwurst, are made from split peas and, like all of Big Mountain Food's products, are certified-vegan, gluten, nut, and soy-free, and non-GMO verified.

"With new brands entering the plant-based space, we're ready to expand our capacity and execute our vision to be the leader in clean eating while continuing to innovate allergen-free, clean-label products with ingredients our customers know and love," says Jasmine Chamberland, President of Big Mountain Foods.

About Big Mountain Foods

Founded in 1987, Big Mountain Foods makes natural vegan products out of real and fresh ingredients. The manufacturer has been a supermarket mainstay due to the quality of their plant-based products, as well as the loving care put into their creation. Coming from four generations of entrepreneurial women, Big Mountain Foods also prides itself on being entirely female-owned and having a 90 per cent female workforce.

