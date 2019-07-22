Mother Delivers Healthy Full Term Twins After Water Breaks at 14 Weeks With Support From The PPROM Foundation

HEINSVILLE, Ga., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Shadley-Barlow's water broke at 14 weeks (Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes or PPROM); doctors advised that nothing could be done to safely continue the pregnancy. Rachel and her husband Jesse decided to watch and wait, supported by an online peer-support network and guidance from The PPROM Foundation.

After Rachel's water broke, doctors confirmed that the amniotic sac of baby A had ruptured; they explained that baby A would not develop lungs and would not survive outside of the womb. With the most likely scenario miscarrying within two weeks, Rachel was given two options: to terminate the pregnancy, or go home to watch and wait.

Following a regimen of increased hydration, vitamins, and protein-rich diet, Rachel remained pregnant. She was admitted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah at 24 weeks for inpatient monitoring. Two weeks later, doctors determined that Rachel's amniotic sac had resealed. Rachel was discharged home and delivered the babies without complication at term. Baby A's only physical symptom from surviving three months without amniotic fluid in utero is a minor orthopedic condition on one foot. While it is rare for the amniotic sac to reseal, Rachel's story highlights the need for additional research and support for women diagnosed with PPROM in pregnancy.

An estimated 140,000 women in the U.S. experience PPROM annually. PPROM is a serious pregnancy complication and the leading identifiable cause of premature birth. PPROM can occur as early as the first trimester of pregnancy. If a mother doesn't develop an infection, it may be possible for the pregnancy to continue under the supervision of a Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist.

Know the symptoms of PPROM in pregnancy:

A gush of fluid from the vagina

Persistent sense of fluids leaking or feeling of wetness on the underwear

Watery or blood-tinged discharge

Low amniotic fluid on ultrasound

If you are pregnant with symptoms of PPROM, contact your medical provider immediately.

The PPROM Foundation provides resources and support for women diagnosed with PPROM in pregnancy. The PPROM Foundation offers peer support, patient and provider resources, and manages a patient registry. For more information email support@aapprom.org or visit www.aapprom.org

