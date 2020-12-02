Mother Dirt Skincare Launches Newly Reformulated Probiotic System Kits Just in Time for the New Year!

We couldn't be prouder to offer the power of live probiotics in the convenience of our newly reformulated kits.

Introducing The PeaceKeeper and The Difference , Mother Dirt's Active Probiotic System Starter and Acne Treatment Kits that keep the peace and restore skin's ecosystem, bringing harmony and balance.

"As the holidays and new year draws closer, we couldn't be prouder to offer the power of live probiotics in the convenience of our newly reformulated kits. We are now offering our Active Probiotic System in two convenient kits for easy skin care including The PeaceKeeper as our starter kit for all skin types and The Difference for those prone to acne." said Senior VP of Product & Marketing, Karin Piscitelli.

The PeaceKeeper features a terrific trio of products that repair the damage caused by traditional skincare and rebalance the skin biome. When used together, the powerful probiotic extracts in the Probiotic Foaming Cleanser and Probiotic Moisturizing Serum prime skin so the live and active AO+ Restorative Mist can nourish and restore. Priced at $99 at launch through the holidays; regular price: $119.

The 3-step PeaceKeeper includes:

Step 1 - Probiotic Foaming Cleanser: Containing a powerful probiotic blend, this foam cleanser removes impurities while refreshing and nourishing the skin without stripping or over-drying.

Step 2 - Probiotic Moisturizing Serum: This lightweight, dermatologically-approved serum contains a powerful and safe-for-skin probiotic blend that locks in moisture and restores balance, leaving a radiantly nourished complexion.

Step 3 - AO+ Restorative Mist: The only live and active topical probiotic of its kind, this patented mist is formulated with more than 3+ billion CFUs in every bottle. It interacts with elements naturally found in your sweat to biologically balance your microbiome. This is the hero of the Active Probiotic System.

The cleanser and non-comedogenic moisturizing serum act as primers and enhance the results of the AO+ Restorative Mist, giving the biome a probiotic boost you can't find anywhere else. When used together, this is where the real magic happens.

The Difference works as a complete clinically-tested system to treat acne by repairing the damage caused by traditional skincare to rebalance your biome and clarify skin. When used together, the powerful probiotic extracts in the Probiotic Foaming Cleanser and the new Daily Acne Treatment Lotion prime your skin so the live and active AO+ Restorative Mist can fully nourish and restore. Priced at $99 at launch through the holidays; regular price: $129.

In addition, Mother Dirt is unveiling a new Probiotic Hydrating Conditioner to complement their newly reformulated Probiotic Hydrating Hair Wash. Together this pair is designed to reveal hair that looks shinier, fuller, and feels softer and stronger.

For more information, [email protected] .

Mother Dirt is on a mission to restore the skin microbiome, activating the transformative power of probiotics to repair the imbalance caused by traditional skincare and reveal your most biologically-balanced and vibrant skin. Their live and active patented topical AO+ Restorative Mist is the hero of their line and the first and only product formulated with their secret ingredient, Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria (AOB). Mother Dirt has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Women's Health, Allure, and more. Follow them on Instagram @motherdirt.

