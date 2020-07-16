Mother of Kanye West Celebrated in New Book, Donda's Rules: The Scholarly Works of Dr. Donda West

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kanye brags about his mother's career as a professor at Chicago State University, he beams with pride. The new book, Donda's Rules: The Scholarly Documents of Dr. Donda West (Mother of Kanye West) delivers the hidden and explicit details of an English professor, writer, world traveler, and mother who cared deeply for the arts community, literature, and her only child, Kanye Omari West.

Donda's Rules - The Scholarly Works of Dr. Donda West (Mother of Kanye West)

Edited by Chicago State University associate professor Garrard McClendon, Donda's Rules highlights 70 engaging advisory tips on how to write creatively, while maintaining and breaking the rules of composition. Dr. West discusses "writing systems as songs, not notes … paragraphs as meals, not recipes." McClendon skillfully puts forth her subjects including systems theory on composition and rhetoric, how to become a fearless writer with flavor, a resolution on Ebonics and Black literary works, and her studies on Alexander Pushkin.

Dr. Mahalia Ann Hines, mother of COMMON, says, "Donda was beautiful. She was intelligent, patient, and generous. Her words were written with power and this book proves it."

Dr. Brenda M. Greene – professor and mother of recording artist Talib Kweli says, "Donda and I were kindred spirits as sisters in the network of hip-hop mothers. She was an unsung leader who infused culture and 'knowledge of self' into the curriculum. Donda loved her students."

Besides being the mother of Kanye West, the book highlights her scholarly genius, giving teachers, professors, and students fresh experiential approaches to the art and mechanics of writing engaging prose. Donda West believed we are all hardwired to become writers, denying the myth of writer's block, while criticizing current teaching methods. West despised "Top-Down Hierarchies" calling them inferior and insecure. Her clarion call was for writers to change the world by being fearless. Now we know the origin of Yeezy's confidence.

Donda's Rules - $19.95 at Ingram, Amazon, Kindle, and www.WaymanDeanPress.com. ISBN-13: 978-0996883207

Garrard McClendon, Ph.D. is the author of the bestseller, Ax or Ask? - The African American Guide to Better English. He is available for interviews at 800-975-6044.

Media Contact:

Garrard McClendon

Phone: 800-975-6044

Email: [email protected]

Related Files

Donda's Rules.png

Screen Shot 2020-04-21 at 2.42.35 PM.png

Related Images

dondas-rules-the-scholarly-works.png

Donda's Rules - The Scholarly Works of Dr. Donda West

Donda's Rules - The Scholarly Works of Dr. Donda West (Mother of Kanye West)

Related Links

Wayman Dean Press

Garrard McClendon

SOURCE Wayman Dean Press

Related Links

http://www.WaymanDeanPress.com

