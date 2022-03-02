Mother of Two Brings Peace to Millions of Women Through Podcasts She Creates in Her Closet

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an insatiable desire to bring more calm and mindfulness to women around the world - and to create a business that would allow her work from home and spend plenty of time raising her two daughters, Katie Krimitsos launched the Women's Meditation Network in 2018. In just 3 ½ short years, it's grown to one of the largest meditation podcasts in the world, and to celebrate Women's History Month, Krimitsos has announced that three more podcasts are to be launched soon: Ambient Sounds & ASMR - to be launched in March; Morning Affirmations - to be launched in April; and Daily Quotes in May.

The news comes on the heels of her kicking off 2022 by launching Water & Nature Sounds, which brings the current count of podcasts on her network to FIVE. Krimitsos launched the network in 2018 when she was pregnant with her second daughter. Krimitsos first came onto the podcasting scene in February 2014 with the very popular "Biz Women Rock," which she had for 6 years.

Krimitsos' meditations have been listened to over 40 million times.

The global audience is on the receiving end of meditations that are being created out of a closet in the Tampa home where Krimitsos works and lives with her husband and two little girls.

"I record there because the acoustics are perfect," she said. "I'm often recording at night after the girls go to sleep and my husband, Chris, is so supportive and leaves the house so I can have absolute quiet, so I can record these little poems of love I write and then speak into a guided meditation that will help women around the world sleep, find more calm, and connect deeper with themselves."

The Women's Meditation Network took off as COVID-19 raged in April of 2020, as more and more women needed a comforting voice to help calm their minds and fears.

Four months later, in mid 2020, she launched Sleep Meditation for Women, and then in January 2021, she launched Morning Meditation for Women.

Pointing to the growth and support she has enjoyed, Krimitsos also credits the community around Podfest™ Multimedia Expo, an annual conference that three thousand attendees are expected for this May in Orlando.

As her network expands, Krimitsos is looking to hire other female voice talents and writers to help reach more women all over the world during these turbulent times.

Clearly a champion for female empowerment, Krimitsos was also a keynote speaker at the first-ever She Podcasts conference (2019) in Atlanta.

Her shows are available across a wide array of podcasting platforms, as seen via the links on her official website, www.WomensMeditationNetwork.com.

