Mother of Two-Year-Old Erie Day Care Fire Victim Turns To Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky In Her Search For Answers, Justice

Karina Facchiano, Dalvin's mother, said she will forever mourn the death of her son, and the other victims, and believes that she must do all she can, in Dalvin's memory, to "make sure every question about why and how the fire was caused – and who should be held responsible – must be answered to make sure no other lives are lost in day care centers, in Erie or anywhere." Dalvin, would have celebrated his third birthday on October 12th.

Larry Bendesky, a co-founder of Philadelphia-based SMBB, whose national practice has included successfully trying a wide range of mass casualty, wrongful-death, fire, and products liability cases, said, "We will do everything possible to get to the whole truth, and make sure such a senseless tragedy like this never happens again. Sadly, it took this horrific tragedy to prompt common sense fire-safety reforms, including those regarding enhanced smoke-detector requirements, that would apply to all of Erie's residential day care facilities and those throughout Pennsylvania."

Attorney Carlson, who has tried to verdict or settlement countless criminal and civil cases, added, "We will work cooperatively with the authorities to ensure that every deeply disturbing question, including all those regarding the failure to ensure a safe environment in this licensed facility, is addressed. When you drop your child off and trust their care to a "professional" caretaker, you have every right and every reason to expect they'll be safely returned when you pick them up."

Robert W. Zimmerman, of SMBB, added, "Dalvin's death, and the deaths of the four other young children, has touched all those in Erie and throughout the country. Anyone with any information that may prove helpful in the investigation of the catastrophe is strongly encouraged to come forward, confidentially, to either Erie investigators or our legal team."

If you have any information concerning the tragedy that could be helpful to the families, please contact any of the following attorneys:

Larry Bendesky

lbendesky@smbb.com / 215.496.8282

John B. Carlson

jbcarlsonesq@gmail.com / 814-458-8011

Robert W. Zimmerman

rzimmerman@smbb.com / 215.496.8282

SOURCE Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C.