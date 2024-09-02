Mother-Son Duo Elevates Black Excellence with Launch of Maneuver Men’s Grooming at Holt Renfrew

Maneuver Men's Grooming Introduces a New Standard in Men's Care, Fusing Heritage with Luxury

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic mother-son duo behind Maneuver Men is proud to announce the launch of their luxury men's grooming product line at three of Holt Renfrew's flagship locations: The Yorkdale Mall, Square One Mall, and Bloor Street. This milestone represents a significant achievement for Maneuver, offering an exclusive opportunity for customers to experience a premium self-care regimen that promotes both well-being and confidence. Maneuver launched in Holt Renfrew on September 1st, 2024.

Maneuver Men's Grooming was born out of deeply personal experiences, particularly the journey of co-founder Udrea Russell, who, alongside his mother Sharon Russell, sought to address a common yet overlooked issue: razor bumps. As a man with curly hair, Udrea faced challenges with painful ingrown hairs, especially during his time as a firefighter, where a clean-shaven look was essential. Realizing the lack of effective grooming solutions tailored for men with similar hair and skin concerns, this mother-son team was inspired to create a brand that caters to these unique needs.

Maneuver Men is more than just a luxury brand; it is a movement dedicated to empowering men of color. The brand's mission is to help men feel confident and comfortable in their skin, whether they're clean-shaven or sporting a beard. This launch at Holt Renfrew marks not only a business achievement but also the realization of Udrea and Sharon's vision to uplift and empower the community through high-quality grooming products specifically designed for men of color.

Udrea and Sharon Russell's entrepreneurial journey is characterized by their commitment to creating spaces for authentic connection and personal growth. Their vision goes beyond grooming products to building a community where young men can find mentorship, forge lasting friendships, and access valuable resources. To further this mission, they plan to host workshops, seminars, and events focused on grooming, self-care, and personal development, ensuring that Maneuver Men become a cornerstone of holistic growth and empowerment within the Black community.

With a continued focus on celebrating Black entrepreneurs and their invaluable contributions, this launch invites everyone to experience the luxury of Maneuver Men. Discover their top-selling products, including the Maneuver Shave Butter for a smooth, irritation-free shave, the Hydrating Beard Oil for nourishment and shine, and the Premium Beard Balm to keep your beard looking its best. These expertly crafted products are designed to elevate your grooming routine and help you put your best face forward every day.

About Maneuver Men's Grooming

Maneuver Men's Grooming is a Black-founded and owned luxury men's health and beauty products leader dedicated to mental health and wellness in the black communities. Maneuver seeks to decolonize the beauty industry by incorporating diverse perspectives, promoting cultural inclusivity, and centering Black voices and histories. Maneuver showcases the unique and valuable contributions of designers and artisans while amplifying the voices of Black men and women.

