Mother Superior™ Launches Venture Foundry to Redefine Early Stage VC

Why We're Here

Mother Superior CEO Jo Marini questioned why access to startup capital is largely the exclusive domain of the privileged few who come from wealth or top MBA programs. Her exploration into the complex structures and systems that uphold inequity sharpened her goal of designing solutions that open access to opportunities, wealth and economic agency for founders who don't fit "the" profile.

Today, 10% of the population holds 70% of all household income. 50% of the population have attained zero gains over the last 30 years. Worker productivity continues to rise, yet wages have remained stagnant since 1980. These statistics carry real human impact in the fallout out of the middle class and for millennials as the first generation who will not attain higher economic status than their parents. Contributing to this perfect storm of economic quicksand, venture capital continues to create phenomenal wealth at scale for a privileged class. For everyone else, venture capital is out of reach or, when it is acquired, optimized to drive value back to investors.

"Balanced access to opportunity, wealth and power follows equitable opportunity, and precedes the ability to have a voice in the discourse of our economy," says Jo Marini, CEO and Founder of Mother Superior. "Today, VC favors the privileged few. For the rest of us, it's out of reach. We're doing the work to redefine venture possibilities through redefining what investment means to founders, and creating a social purpose engine that helps founders build, retain and invest their wealth to create an uplifting, exponential impact in their communities."

Everyday Founders

To redefine venture capital, Mother Superior first redefined founders. Working or middle class entrepreneurs seeking private sector funding rarely get a meeting. Women get a disproportionately small share of VC funding, Black women receive an infinitesimal percent of funding and Latinx-owned businesses rarely launch with VC or angel investment. There are a lack of sources that report reputable investment statistics for indigenous, immigrant, disabled or founders over 60 years old.

The Venture Foundry exists to redefine venture possibilities for entrepreneurs whose only failure is their lack of connections. They tend to fall outside the margins of traditional VC. Mother Superior calls them Everyday Founders. They come to the table with remarkable ideas, a fierce work ethic and a commitment to maximizing profit in line with purpose. Founders co-create a social purpose engine, generating opportunities for others as values-based investors in future social purpose ventures.

Raise Together, Rise Together

Mother Superior has re-imagined how we fund Everyday Founders.

Recognizing that equity and returns are the driving force in venture capital, we created The Everyday Founders Fund to seed future social purpose founders. Raised in part by their venture successes, each founder pledges an annual 1% net profit return, along with their time and expertise, to help the next generation of entrepreneurs rise.

"I knew that we had a winning idea, but making it a reality wouldn't have been possible without Mother Superior. We started as two women with a garage prototype and are now leading a skill-diverse team with structure, funding and a roadmap to success and scale," says Cara Cordoni, Founder of Minerva Minded. "Mother Superior is also our ally in creating a resilient social impact business. We're not here to just make money – we're committed to creating new economic opportunities within our Humboldt, CA community and serving our planet as well."

The Venture Foundry, supported by the Everyday Founders Fund, will launch four new ventures in 2021 to include REYN, Minerva Minded, Darlings and a still-secret project.

To learn more about Mother Superior and the Venture Foundry's redesign of early-stage venture capital visit www.mothersuperior.co .

About Mother Superior

Mother Superior is a venture and social purpose foundry, on a mission to elevate Everyday Founders and re-align brands with meaningful social purpose initiatives. Our Venture Foundry aims to launch resilient and socially equitable businesses, expand economic agency and help the next generation of founders rise through annual 1% returns to the Everyday Founders Fund. This first-of-its-kind model will launch four new ventures in 2021 to include REYN, Minerva Minded, Darlings and a still-secret project.

