MOTHER/ANDROID, Latest Sci-Fi Action Thriller From Miramax To Star Chloe Grace Moretz, Mattson Tomlin To Write And Direct, Produced By The Batman's Matt Reeves

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miramax announced today new sci-fi thriller MOTHER/ANDROID, written and to be directed by Mattson Tomlin (PROJECT POWER, LITTLE FISH) and starring Chloe Grace Moretz (SUSPIRIA, THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST). Matt Reeves, who directed sci-fi blockbusters WAR OF THE PLANET OF THE APES and CLOVERFIELD, will produce for his 6th & Idaho production company, alongside Miramax's Bill Block (THE GENTLEMEN, DISTRICT 9). This marks the second project to come from Reeves and Tomlin after collaborating on the upcoming THE BATMAN, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright. Production for MOTHER/ANDROID will begin on September 28, 2020.

This fast-paced action-thriller with exhilarating set pieces and a rich, emotional core is loosely based on the personal experiences of Tomlin's birth parents, a young couple who were determined to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution.

Set in the near future, MOTHER/ANDROID follows Georgia (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man's Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

"Tomlin gracefully weaves the history of his roots into a futuristic tale with an imaginative twist on reality," says Miramax CEO Bill Block. "It's a true testament to his talent and unique approach at captivating broad, global audiences."

"MOTHER/ANDROID is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world," says Tomlin. "I'm thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times."

Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn are producing from 6th & Idaho. Charles Miller is also producing. Tomlin is repped by Grandview and Michael Schenkman. Reeves is repped by CAA and 3 Arts and attorney Karl Austen. Chloe Grace Moretz is repped by T Squared Entertainment, WME, Narrative and attorney Robert Offer.

About MIRAMAX®

A beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company headquartered in Los Angeles, MIRAMAX is a global film and television studio best known for its award-winning and original content. The company recently entered a partnership with ViacomCBS to create synergies through both new production and co-financing opportunities in film and TV. Bill Block is CEO of MIRAMAX.

Upcoming and recent projects include the global blockbuster Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis, produced by MIRAMAX with Trancas International Films and Blumhouse Productions, slated to release this year; The Georgetown Project starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin; Uncle Frank, directed by Alan Ball and starring Paul Bettany which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was purchased by Amazon. Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, Miramax's latest success passing $100M at the worldwide box office and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, was released in January 2020. The action-thriller Cash Truck, currently in post-production, marks Miramax's second project with Ritchie and stars Jason Statham. MGM UA Releasing will distribute the film domestically. Other projects include, Silent Retreat, a comedy from Isn't It Romantic director Todd Strauss-Schulson, and The Perfection, directed by Richard Shepard, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, which premiered at Fantastic Fest 2018 and was acquired by Netflix.

Miramax Television just concluded production on a six-part series titled Spy City, co-produced with Leonine, and starring Dominic Cooper.

MIRAMAX's unrivalled library of more than 700 titles has received 278 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscars®, including four Best Picture award.

About MATTSON TOMLIN

Mattson Tomlin is a screenwriter/director, best known for his original screenplay of the recent Netflix film PROJECT POWER. The blockbuster, based on his original IP which he wrote at the age of 27, stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

He also scripted and produced the upcoming film LITTLE FISH starring Olivia Cooke and has gained attention for being brought onboard to co-write THE BATMAN with Matt Reeves. Earlier this year, he began writing the pilot for an adaptation of the comic book series FEAR AGENT, and a film adaption of the comic book series MEMETIC for Lionsgate; both from Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures. He recently sold a spec script titled 2084 to Paramount and is also writing a film adaptation of the videogame MEGA MAN.

Tomlin was born in Romania during its Revolution and was quickly adopted into the US, growing up in Massachusetts and later attending college in New York at SUNY Purchase. While getting his Master's Degree in directing at the American Film Institute, he created over a dozen short films, most as writer-director. Tomlin has appeared on the annual Black List six times in the past four years. Now at age 30, he currently resides in Los Angeles.

Press Contacts:

Breanna Butler, [email protected]

Alyx Sealy, [email protected]

SOURCE Miramax