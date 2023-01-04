Motherboard market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global motherboard market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,466.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 75% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motherboard Market 2023-2027

Global motherboard market - Five forces

The global motherboard market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global motherboard market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global motherboard market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on form factor (ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX) and end-user (industrial and commercial). and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ATX segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The new ATX motherboard 3.0 has a new 16-pin 12VHPWR connector, which can supply graphic cards with up to 600 W. These integrate data lines for components to negotiate power capabilities with the power supply unit (PSU), so they do not draw more power than the PSU is capable of delivering. Additionally, the specification includes more stringent guidelines for handling spikes. Thus, the ATX segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global motherboard market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global motherboard market.

APAC is estimated to account for 75% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A primary factor for the growth of the market is the growing demand for electronics in the automotive, aerospace, and electronic and electrical industries from developing countries, such as China and India.

Global motherboard market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The proliferation of smartphones is a key driver for the growth of the global motherboard market.

Smartphones have progressed from 4G LTE to 5G, with RF front ends using up more space in 5G smartphones owing to the complexity of massive multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) antenna arrangements.

Furthermore, the amount of data processed by the 5G system will grow geometrically during the forecast period, which will increase battery capacity requirements.

This is anticipated to drive the growth of the motherboard market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The continuous innovation of motherboards is the most important growth trend in the global motherboard market.

With the development of technology, the suppliers of the market are bringing products with a high level of innovation and technological development to the market.

For instance, in January 2022 , ASRock Inc. launched the ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard in partnership with Razer. It was created to complement the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem on the latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors.

, ASRock Inc. launched the ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard in partnership with Razer. It was created to complement the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem on the latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors. Thus, such advancements in motherboards are expected to further drive the growth of the global motherboard market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of substitute products is a major challenge for the growth of the global motherboard market.

Research is currently on silicon composite fabric (Si-IF) that could replace base plates. It is possible to directly connect a wire on a different piece of silicon to bare chips.

Such an approach would result in very high-performance computers that could fit the computational capacity of dozens of servers onto a tiny wafer of silicon, but it would also pose a threat to the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this motherboard market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motherboard market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the motherboard market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motherboard industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motherboard market vendors

Motherboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,466.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Altium LLC, AOPEN Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BIOSTAR Group Co. Ltd., Chaintech Technology Corp., EVGA Corp., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., LEADTEK Research Inc., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., MiTAC Holdings Corp., NZXT Inc., PNY Technologies Inc., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Shenzhen Seavo Technology Co. Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

