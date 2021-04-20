Mother/Daughter Team Launches New Children's Book Publishing Company in Spring 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind World Publishing, founded by Patricia Stockland and seven-year-old daughter Reese, was created to help connect the world through stories. The company will publish content that is thought-provoking, conversation-starting, and reflective of children's true experiences and emotions.

Stockland has always had aspirations of starting her own company, but didn't make it a reality until a conversation with her daughter, who crafted the company name Kind World Publishing, made her realize how that work could help make the world a kinder place. By empowering her daughter, Reese, at such a young age to be involved in real-world decisions that can really shape the future, Stockland hopes this will encourage more young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and to lead with kindness.

Stockland states: "Stories can build bridges that help connect our humanity. I realized in listening to Reese that I had been overcomplicating the decision to start something we all cared about and were invested in. With Kind World, we want to create a space for conversations, to dig into the power and outcomes of our actions and words, to share narratives that foster connections."

Kind World Publishing will launch in Spring 2022 with an inaugural list of four titles including two picture books, one early reader, and one chapter book. The intent of the publishing program is to showcase stories that are a genuine reflection of humanity; stories that may not have had a chance to be told, but are worthy of being heard. The initial titles will focus on the themes of resilience, family, friendships, and joy. Books will be available in the trade and library markets and will be distributed by Publishers Group West, an Ingram Brand.

Since the publishing company will focus primarily on children's books, Stockland plans to incorporate children's voices and experiences into her company from the start. Reese's Read Alouds, a monthly video campaign, will officially launch on May 3, to mark the start of National Children's Book Week. Reese will read and explain her favorite children's books, sharing her views on why each book is important and how it spreads kindness in the world. Kind World Publishing is committed to helping start conversations, and to further facilitate that, kid-friendly conversation-starter questions and activities will be connected to each book.

For more information about Kind World Publishing, visit www.kindworldpublishing.com

ABOUT STOCKLAND

Founder Patricia Stockland has an extensive publishing career coupled with a working mom's point of view. Prior to starting Kind World Publishing, she led change and growth initiatives as publisher for Capstone, VP and editor in chief for Lerner Publishing Group, and editorial director for Red Line Editorial, among other roles. She's authored more than 80 books and edited and concepted numerous others. Her expertise spans creative work and continual improvement across operations. Connect with her on Twitter (@pstockland) and LinkedIn.

