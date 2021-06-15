Motherhood Maternity® Celebrates Fatherhood with Unique Gift Ideas & Social Engagement

"At Motherhood Maternity, we are always looking for new innovative ways to provide solutions for our new and expecting moms, but in this case, we had the opportunity to introduce the Dad Hoodie, which is such a clever item for new dads," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity. "The sweatshirt features six interior pockets and functions like a wearable diaper bag in disguise. There will be fewer forgotten bottles and critical diapers when dad is on duty. In addition, we have several graphic tees for moms and a new tee for dads in time for Father's Day."

Visit the new mom & dad shop for gift ideas for newly expecting parents featuring graphic tees and the Dad Hoodie for purchase:

The Dad Hoodie ($98.00) : This innovative zip-front fleece sweatshirt features six interior pockets for dads to carry all the important things needed on an outing - diapers, wipes, a bottle, cell phone, etc.

: This innovative zip-front fleece sweatshirt features six interior pockets for dads to carry all the important things needed on an outing - diapers, wipes, a bottle, cell phone, etc. The DADA Short Sleeve Graphic Tee ($29.98) : This graphic tee boasts dada on the front of the shirt to announce the exciting news on a new arrival. The tee is a soft jersey knit, short-sleeve crewneck.

: This graphic tee boasts dada on the front of the shirt to announce the exciting news on a new arrival. The tee is a soft jersey knit, short-sleeve crewneck. The Mamma Charity Tee ($24.98) : During 2021, each month a new charity is selected in collaboration with the influencers of the Motherhood Maternity Life & Color campaign. For every tee sold, Motherhood Maternity donates $2 to support the respective charity's work helping moms and babies. Learn more here.

Father's Day Sweepstakes

Now through Sunday, June 20, 2021, share with @motherhoodmaternity on Instagram and Facebook the special qualities and heart touching stories that honor those partners that go the extra mile and fully embrace fatherhood. Use #mhjuggle and #sweepstakes, and @motherhoodmaternity will randomly pick a special dad story. Each daily winner will receive a $100 gift certificate for the ultimate dad prize of the Dad Hoodie valued at $98.

To share for a chance to win, please visit https://www.instagram.com/motherhoodmaternity/ or https://www.facebook.com/motherhoodmaternity.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Motherhood Maternity