Motherhood Maternity® Celebrates the Perfect Seamless Maternity & Nursing Bra

There are many statistics, some as high as 80 percent, that highlight women are wearing the wrong size bra, but imagine the increase in ill-fitting bras once a woman becomes pregnant. One of the first noticeable changes is within six to eight weeks when a woman's cup size can grow an additional size. The immediate need for a supportive bra is often the first maternity purchase an expecting mom will make.

"Even if a woman isn't planning to nurse, the correct fitting maternity bra is critical to minimize stretch marks and ensure the right support both during and after pregnancy, when breast tissue can increase up to 35 percent in density and a woman's bra size can change up to 2-4 cup sizes, as well as 2 band sizes," said Marla Ryan, president, Destination Maternity. "At Destination Maternity, we extensively test our Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bras with real women of all shapes and sizes to ensure everyone finds a perfect, supportive fit."

Five-Years

The first seamless maternity and nursing bra was designed by a team of moms at Destination Maternity in 2014 with a single seamless style featuring average-bust coverage, however, customer requests grew, and innovation evolved. Now five years later, there are five seamless bra styles including the original Seamless Clip-Down Bra (cup size B-D); the Full Busted version that features a larger cup (D-G), wider straps and additional adjustability; the Plus Size Seamless Bra (1X-3X); a Cross Back (available in full busted) and a super soft Rib Knit (available in full busted and plus sizing).

Five-Solutions

The seamless design of this bra makes it a favorite as it grows and stretches during pregnancy and nursing. According to Ryan, "Women love this style for their adjustable straps that both expand to fit and provide easy access for nursing and pumping, the soft, stretch fabrication that eases tenderness and minimizes irritation, the wireless fit flexibility that accommodates fluctuations in cup size, a one-handed clip down access and removable pads that provide full coverage and leak protection."

Five-Stars

The Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra assortment has grown in popularity year over year and proudly has over 2,000 five-star reviews. The bra has also received award-winning accolades from leading pregnancy organizations along the way. With an extensive size offering and multiple colorways, moms-to-be have plenty of options to choose from. With millions of seamless bras sold to date, it's no wonder the customer feedback is top-notch.

"We suggest nursing and moms-to-be purchase four seamless bras – one to wear, one to sleep in, one in the wash and one ready in your drawer, and that's why we offer customers the opportunity to purchase three and the fourth bra is free," said Ryan. "In addition, we provide complimentary bra fittings in all our retail stores by our trained customer associates to make the maternity bra shopping experience easy and convenient."

The best-selling Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra is available online at www.motherhoodmaternity.com and at Motherhood Maternity and Destination Maternity retail stores, https://stores.motherhood.com/.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

