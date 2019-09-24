Motherhood Maternity® Introduces Shades of “Nu Nudes” in Customer-Favorite Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bras

The " Nu Nudes " are offered in the original Seamless Clip-Down Bra (cup size B-D); as well as the Full Busted (D-G); and the Plus Size Seamless Bra (1X-3X). The brand's Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra currently retails for $24.98, but for a limited time, shoppers can purchase the bra for 25% off the original retail price.

"We are always enhancing our products for our moms and moms2be by adding new mom-friendly features and solutions, however, with our launch of the "Nu Nudes" we want women to also feel confident and beautiful," said Marla Ryan, president, Destination Maternity. "Our intimates' collection supports our new moms and moms2be throughout their pregnancy and nursing journey with choices in our average, full-busted and plus size seamless bras."

In addition, the leading maternity retailer offers women complimentary bra fittings and specialized bra shopping guidance in all retail stores nationwide. Since the favorite, go-to seamless bra was first introduced in 2014, millions of moms have counted on the Motherhood Maternity seamless bra to provide comfort, support and relief during the transition into motherhood.

The Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bras are available online at www.motherhoodmaternity.com and at Motherhood Maternity and Destination Maternity retail stores, https://stores.motherhood.com/.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

