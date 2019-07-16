Motherhood Maternity® Named "Overall Best Plus-Size Maternity Retailer" by What to Expect

"Offering flattering maternity and nursing apparel for women of all sizes has always been our mission," said Marla Ryan, president, Destination Maternity. "It is an honor to be recognized by What to Expect, for being the best overall plus-size maternity retailer. From loungewear to wear-to-work to intimates and swimwear, Motherhood Maternity is dedicated to giving plus-size moms comfortable clothing options that meet her needs."

Tops – Style does not have to forgo comfort when it comes to plus-size maternity tops. The Plus Size V-Neck Side Ruched Maternity Tee is a cute, comfortable option for everyday while the Plus Size Printed Smocked Back Maternity Tank Top can be dressed up or down for any situation.

Bottoms – The Secret Fit Belly can be found in all shorts and pants at Motherhood Maternity from the Indigo Blue Plus Size Secret Fit Belly Roll Hem Maternity Shorts for a nice summer day, or the Plus Size Secret Fit Belly Twill Boot Cut Maternity Pants for a day at the office.

Swimwear – Just in time for high summer, Motherhood Maternity is offering many options in swimwear from ruffled pieces like the Plus Size Ruffle Front Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+ to the Plus Size Smocked Waist Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+.

Nursing Bras – Motherhood Maternity is the award-winning resource for maternity bras with full-bust coverage to shape, support and provide comfort from three trimesters into nursing. The Full Busted Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra, as well as the Plus Size Seamless Clip Down Maternity and Nursing Bra will fit from a D to G cup.

"The much-loved retailer offers 70 percent of their complete line in plus sizes (1x to 3X) and plans on offering the full line in plus sizes by 2020. This means that the store can be your one-stop shop for everything from loungewear to office-ready dresses to trendy denim and more," said Anne Fritz, writer, What to Expect.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

ABOUT WHAT TO EXPECT

What to Expect is the world's best-known, most-trusted pregnancy and parenting brand. Originally released as a book more than 30 years ago, What to Expect has since grown into a multi-platform brand to meet the evolving needs of Millennial parents worldwide. What to Expect's top-rated pregnancy app and website offer a highly personalized and inclusive experience that reach millions of users a month with informative, expert-backed articles, engaging videos and an active community.

