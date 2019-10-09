Motherhood Maternity® Offers Moms-To-Be Cute, Comfortable and Clever Halloween Costumes and Graphic Tees

"The Halloween collection is quirky, cute, and offers moms-to-be a comfortable and easy way to join in the fun and show her Halloween spirit," said Marla Ryan, president of Destination Maternity. "Each piece, exclusive to the Motherhood Maternity brand, offers comical graphics and detailed features to show off a baby bump during the spookiest time of year."

The Halloween Collection offers fun styles for both pre-and-post pregnancy in a variety of sizes. Pieces include:

The entire Halloween collection is available for purchase on Motherhood Maternity's website at motherhood.com and select retail stores nationwide.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

