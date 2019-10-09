Motherhood Maternity® Offers Moms-To-Be Cute, Comfortable and Clever Halloween Costumes and Graphic Tees
Oct 09, 2019, 07:00 ET
MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top maternity retailer, Motherhood Maternity®, part of Destination Maternity Corp., launched the brand's exclusive Halloween collection of clever costumes and cute graphic tees for expecting moms. The assortment includes costumes to outfit baby bumps and stylish, on-trend graphic tees to celebrate Halloween for every stage of maternity in regular and plus sizes.
"The Halloween collection is quirky, cute, and offers moms-to-be a comfortable and easy way to join in the fun and show her Halloween spirit," said Marla Ryan, president of Destination Maternity. "Each piece, exclusive to the Motherhood Maternity brand, offers comical graphics and detailed features to show off a baby bump during the spookiest time of year."
The Halloween Collection offers fun styles for both pre-and-post pregnancy in a variety of sizes. Pieces include:
- A Perfect Pumpkin: The Pumpkin Maternity Halloween Costume accentuates every bump in the most on-theme way, a pumpkin. This long sleeve, crew neck two-piece set is screen printed and machine-washable.
- A Gourd-eous Announcement: Parents-to-be can announce their pregnancy news with the We're Adding A Pumpkin To Our Patch™ Halloween Maternity T Shirt. This short sleeve, jersey knit graphic tee is a perfect way to celebrate a new addition.
- Super Mom, Super Comfy: Show off that heroic bump in the two-piece Super Pregnant™ Maternity Halloween Costume. The set features a screen printed front and attached cape.
- Look in to the Future: The Plus Size I See A Baby In My Future™ Halloween Maternity Graphic Tee is machine-washable and turns that belly into a baby-predicting crystal ball.
- A Magical Bump: Celebrate the magic of the bump with the I'm Hoping for a Unicorn™ Maternity Halloween Costume. This hooded, long sleeve two-piece set features a unicorn horn in soft and cozy Hacci knit fabric.
The entire Halloween collection is available for purchase on Motherhood Maternity's website at motherhood.com and select retail stores nationwide.
