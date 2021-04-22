Motherhood Maternity® Partners with Frida Mom Offering New Moms Postpartum Must-Haves

"Frida is a leader in postpartum products that offer solutions for the realities of childbirth and solidifies Motherhood Maternity's commitment to support moms in pregnancy and well into their fourth trimester," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity. "In our ongoing quest to be all things related to the motherhood journey, our goal is to help expecting moms prepare and new moms feel their most comfortable as they navigate parenting and infancy."

As part of the many offerings from Frida Mom, Motherhood Maternity will feature for purchase:

Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit ( $49.98 ): This ultimate post-birth bundle includes disposable Postpartum Underwear, Instant Ice Maxi Pads, Perineal Cooling Pad Liners with witch hazel, Perineal Healing Foam, and a toilet-top storage caddy for easy carrying and access.

Labor & Delivery & Postpartum Rec Kit ($99.99) : This kit of postpartum must-haves includes everything moms need from first contractions to first post-baby toilet trip. It features a Delivery and Nursing Gown, Labor and Delivery Socks, Upside Down Peri Bottle, Disposable Postpartum Underwear, Instant Ice Maxi Pads, Perineal Cooling Pad Liners with witch hazel, Perineal Healing Foam, and a toilet-top storage caddy and carry case.

Upside Down Peri Bottle ($15.99) : This portable and handheld bidet is ergonomically designed to be held upside down and aid in the cleansing process. The bottle holds 10 ounces of water and comes with a waterproof storage bag for on-the-go.

Perineal Comfort Cushion ($39.99) : This compact and portable cushion provides comfort to relieve pressure and a reusable cold pack to reduce perineal pain and swelling.

Postpartum Underwear (each style $15.99 ): Whether it's the boyshort or high-waist brief, the Frida Mom disposable underwear are soft, seamless and breathable. Made of Microfiber and Spandex to stretch all over yet support and hold where needed the most. These are a hospital bag must-have.

New Mom Essentials Sweepstakes

Now through April 25, 2021 soon-to-be and new moms can visit motherhood.com to enter for a chance to win the ultimate new mom kit. Grand prize includes: $300 shopping spree at Motherhood Maternity, Frida Mom New Mom Kit and Breastfeeding Kit, a Hello Bello Diaper Bundle, and $350 worth of meals from Sun Basket. In addition to the grand prize, a daily winner will be selected through April 25th to receive a Frida Mom Upside Down Peri Bottle valued at $15.99.

To enter the New Mom Essentials sweepstakes, please visit: https://www.motherhood.com/pages/newmomgiveaway.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

