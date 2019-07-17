Motherhood Maternity® partners with Pumpspotting As Exclusive Nursing Apparel Retailer on Nationwide RV Tour

Motherhood Maternity is the exclusive nursing apparel retailer in their closet, offering a curated selection of supportive and functional nursing bras , tops, pants, dresses and seasonal attire for nursing mothers. As part of the partnership, The Breast Express will be stationed outside of Destination Maternity's Denver, Colorado, store on August 6 in celebration of National Breastfeeding Month.

"Motherhood Maternity is honored and excited to be the exclusive nursing apparel sponsor on the pumpspotting bus," said Marla Ryan, president, Destination Maternity. "We look forward to connecting with nursing women across the country and sharing our insightful and solution-based apparel that will assist them through each stage in their nursing journey."

"Pumpspotting's ultimate goals are to bring awareness to breastfeeding on a national level and unite communities to celebrate nursing and pumping moms everywhere," said Amy VanHaren, CEO and Founder of pumpspotting. ""We're excited to be partnering with Motherhood Maternity to have their award-winning nursing bras and apparel on board. Their established presence as a leading maternity apparel company will enable us to collectively support and celebrate more mothers."

Download the pumpspotting app and follow the Breast Express journey at pumpspotting.com.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

ABOUT PUMPSPOTTING

pumpspotting is a global breastfeeding community and digital health platform. pumpspotting connects women over milk, motherhood, and the best places to nurse and pump to make breastfeeding and postpartum less isolating and more supportive. In addition to bringing mothers together on their app, pumpspotting is uniting families in person on the Breast Express, their 40-foot RV nursing and pumping suite. This innovative lactation lounge on wheels is traveling cross country to unite communities and provide support to breastfeeding mothers. Download the app and follow the Breast Express journey at pumpspotting.com.

