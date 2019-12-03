Motherhood Maternity Receives Ovia Family Award for Best Maternity Brand, Best Maternity Jeans and Best Nursing Bra

"It's an honor and truly the greatest compliment for our company to be recognized by Ovia Health and the families that voted Motherhood Maternity as best maternity brand," said Marla Ryan, P r esident of Destination Maternity. "As a team, we are dedicated to offering women the absolute best apparel options that provide solutions and style to grow along with her, as well as guarantee comfort and confidence. Whether our customers shop with us online or in-store, we are here to offer guidance to our moms and moms2be from the first trimester through her post pregnancy journey."

Each year Ovia polls parents to uncover the top products and brands that supported users' parenting journeys. In 2019 over 4,000 Ovia users nominated 110 products and brands as finalists and over 3,000 users voted to determine the official Ovia Family Award winners.

Motherhood Maternity was recognized in three separate categories, including:

Best Maternity Brand: With users calling the company a "one-stop-shop" for maternity clothing ranging from formal wear to sportswear and recovery, Motherhood Maternity was recognized for offering affordable and flattering maternity wear for every stage of pregnancy and beyond. Ovia voters emphasized comfort, an array of options, and the number of stores available with in-store associates to help with fit and sizing.

Best Maternity Jeans : The Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Jeans were recognized for coming in a variety of styles and cuts, with a stretchy and breathable panel the helps the jeans stay in place comfortably all day long.

: The Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Jeans were recognized for coming in a variety of styles and cuts, with a stretchy and breathable panel the helps the jeans stay in place comfortably all day long. Best Nursing Bra: Motherhood Maternity's nursing bras received top honors for their ability to stand up to wear and washing while maintaining comfort, style, support, and shape. Users also noted that the retailer offers a huge selection of bra styles, and each have enough stretch to fit growing pregnancy and post-pregnancy bodes. Most bras also feature simple, single-handed clip downs which were highlighted as a fan favorite.

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health is the leading platform for women's and family health with the mission of making a healthy, happy family possible for everyone. Their apps have been used by over 13 million women, most of them starting families for the first time. Ovia Health's creative studio works with leading brands to create media campaigns designed to resonate with our audience on our platform. They also work with employers and health plans to improve health outcomes and reduce maternity costs of their members.

About Destination Maternity Corp.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, as well as leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

