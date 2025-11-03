Mothers® Celebrates 50 Years with SEMA, Returning with Innovative Products and as Battle of the Builders Title Sponsor

Mothers® unveils three new products at the SEMA Show, including a game-changing new California Gold® Ceramic Spray & Rinse, while offering unmatched access to show-stopping builds

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers®, the legendary car care brand trusted by enthusiasts and pros alike, will once again anchor the SEMA Show as title sponsor of Battle of the Builders, underscoring the brand's passion for car culture and commitment to the automotive aftermarket and the appearance chemical industry. Mothers® is also premiering three new products for 2026.

"For Mothers®, the SEMA Show isn't just a place to see cool cars and the latest products, it's where people come to experience what our brand is all about. Battle of the Builders' epic builds in our booth, surprise guests, camera crews, and more, the SEMA Show gives us a stage, and we make sure it shines," said Shane Christman, VP of Marketing at Mothers®.

Trade-First Product Previews

At the show, Mothers® unveils three new products:

Mothers ® California Gold ® Ceramic Spray & Rinse: An innovative water-activated, spray-on/hose-off ceramic coating that delivers immediate hydrophobics and gloss with minimal effort. Designed as a drying-aid compatible step, it boosts ceramic protection with instant beading, grime repellency, and streak-free performance on paint, trim, glass, and wheels.

An innovative water-activated, spray-on/hose-off ceramic coating that delivers immediate hydrophobics and gloss with minimal effort. Designed as a drying-aid compatible step, it boosts ceramic protection with instant beading, grime repellency, and streak-free performance on paint, trim, glass, and wheels. Mothers ® California Gold ® HydroClay ® : The fastest, most durable and versatile paint restoration and surface prep tool yet. The new sponge-clay design keeps the surface wetter for longer, increasing lubricity and boosting glide. This next gen contaminant removal process is so quick and easy, it's as simple as washing or spray waxing the vehicle to a perfectly clean, smooth and restored paint surface, ready for polishing and waxing.

The fastest, most durable and versatile paint restoration and surface prep tool yet. The new sponge-clay design keeps the surface wetter for longer, increasing lubricity and boosting glide. This next gen contaminant removal process is so quick and easy, it's as simple as washing or spray waxing the vehicle to a perfectly clean, smooth and restored paint surface, ready for polishing and waxing. Mothers® Exhaust Tip Cleaner & Polish: An all-in-one cleaner, polish, and protectant that cuts baked-on carbon, soot, oxides, and heat discoloration with micro-polishing agents and cleaning emollients. Leaves a slick barrier to resist tarnish and buildup. Safe for stainless, chrome, and even black chrome. Strong enough for neglected tips yet gentle enough for routine maintenance.

SEMA Booth Programming & Content Access

One of the longest-standing SEMA exhibitors and a member since 1975, Mothers® welcomes media and key opinion leaders to experience the show from its booths, both inside and out. In the Central Hall booth, a curated lineup of show-stopping builds, including last year's Battle of the Builders winner, a 1968 Dodge Charger built by Classic Car Studio, and a selection of Mothers® products, will be on display, offering a dynamic backdrop for interviews, content capture, and livestreams. Special appearances related to the Battle of the Builders event will be a regular occurrence. In the outdoor Mothers® booth, attendees can catch even more of the industry's hottest builds and see live product demonstrations. Throughout the week, the Mothers® indoor and outdoor booths will operate as content hubs, supporting media and influencer coverage with exclusive access to unique and breathtaking builds and their builders. Mothers® SEMA Show booth is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Racing & Performance section, booth number: 22743.

For more information, visit Mothers.com, or check out how-to videos and tips at DetailGuide.com.

Click here for the press kit.

About Mothers®

Mothers® shares your passion for cool cars, starting over 50 years ago with a little tin of metal polish. Today, the Mothers® High Performance Car Care brand has grown from that revolutionary metal polish to a worldwide brand, eclipsing more than 100 premium-grade products under its California Gold®, California Gold® Ceramic, CMX®, Speed®, PowerBall®, Back-to-Black® and Professional lines. Whether it's your daily driver, classic car, import, exotic or race car – remember, there's no shine like Mothers®!

