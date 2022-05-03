Mother's Day when Mom (or Grandma) has Vision Loss

WINNETKA, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans, mostly older adults, are living with eye conditions like macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy and this number is expected to double by 2050 as boomers age.

And if your Mom or Grandma have one of these conditions, you may wonder how, if at all, their diminished eyesight will impact celebrating Mother's Day. The answer is it shouldn't stand in the way at all. But you may want to think about a few things slightly differently.

And Hadley, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, can help. Mother's Day celebrations involving gardening, crafting, dining out, or cooking a meal together at home are not only possible for moms or grandmas experiencing vision loss, but now easier with free learning resources from Hadley. Learn a few tips and tricks yourself and share them with Mom.

Every day Hadley helps hundreds of people with visual impairments discover new ways to adapt daily routines and navigate life; all conveniently from their home and at no charge. Hadley's new online learning platform, Hadley.edu, is built on many months of research and development and based on the needs, wants and desires of visually impaired adults, offering workshops, podcasts, and discussion groups on hundreds of useful topics.

Hadley's popular cooking series can help Mom enjoy time in her kitchen with family members on Mother's Day, no matter her level of vision loss. For those who prefer spending Mother's Day going to a restaurant, Hadley's Dining Out series contains useful tips for the visually impaired while eating out, such as how to identify what's on the plate, reading menus, and tutorials on eating soups and salads.

If gardening on Mother's Day is part of your family tradition, Hadley offers a workshop for creating and maintaining a container garden, a relaxing, rewarding and fun activity. And while nothing is more special than being able to visit with Mom on her special day, for those who may be not be able to be together in-person, Hadley provides tutorials for those with vision loss on how to use Zoom and access low vision features on their cell phones to stay engaged and visit virtually with family members anywhere on her special day.

About Hadley

The mission of Hadley is to create personalized learning opportunities that empower those with vision loss or blindness to thrive -- at home, at work and in their communities.

