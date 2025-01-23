Mothership and Rectangle Provide Real-Time Freight Matching and Tracking

Partnership helps carriers track shipments and trips online

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothership, a tech marketplace matching freight with top carriers for more reliable, lightning-fast deliveries nationwide, announced a partnership with Rectangle, the logistics platform unifying data and communications, to help carriers and logistics providers manage orders, share real-time tracking details and automate documents on Flexport and other platforms.

Mothership was the first logistics company to offer true real-time tracking, automated dispatch, digital documentation and a one-of-a-kind freight application programming interface, enabling integrations with transportation management systems and other logistics platforms in the industry to quote, book, track and keep shipment records instantly and reliably. The API connects and tenders freight instantly to carriers and provides visibility into driver locations, up-to-date arrival times and automatic status-change alerts.

"It was important for us to set a new standard so that shippers can book freight 10 times faster and have more visibility into their orders. We remove manual processes and help shippers, carriers and technology providers reimagine what is possible, which is why they rely on our technology to boost their supply chain," said Mothership founder and CEO Aaron Peck. "We are pioneers because we built Mothership as a tech company—not a tech-enabled trucking company or freight brokerage."

"Despite the common goal of moving something from point 'A' to 'B,' the freight industry remains complex and fragmented. Shippers might employ multiple brokers, who in turn work with many carriers, and often, each uses their own technology. We want to make it easy for everyone to complete their normal workflow with the processes and technology they already use today, such as Flexport and Mothership," said Rectangle co-founder and CEO Matt Salefski.

Rectangle can be connected with any enterprise resource planning software and freight and transportation management systems in hours, including those traditionally impossible to integrate. The automation technology and data network securely connects freight, supply chain and logistics companies and streamlines communications such as documents, emails, text messages, websites and APIs.

About Mothership

Mothership is a tech marketplace matching freight with top carriers for more reliable, lightning-fast deliveries nationwide, specializing in less-than-truckload and same-day shipments. Its advanced artificial intelligence and algorithms optimize delivery routes and predict arrival times, providing businesses with a faster, more affordable way to manage their supply chains.

About Rectangle

Rectangle is the data automation platform built for logistics. Seamlessly connecting all your existing systems, Rectangle unlocks the real-time data and visibility that shippers, carriers, forwarders and brokers need to optimize operations, accelerate freight movement and maximize team productivity.

