MotherToBaby Launches New Educational Webinars and Infographics for Healthcare Providers During National Birth Defects Awareness Month

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MotherToBaby, a service of the Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS), today announced the launch of two brand new resource hubs— a dedicated webinar repository and a collection of downloadable infographics —to equip healthcare providers with evidence-based tools for patient education and clinical practice. The announcement coincides with National Birth Defects Awareness Month (NBDAM), observed every January.

Each year, approximately 1 in 33 babies in the United States is born with a birth defect. Birth defects are a leading cause of infant mortality. National Birth Defects Awareness Month, led by the National Birth Defects Prevention Network (NBDPN), underscores the importance of prevention, education, and support for families.

The new MotherToBaby Webinar Repository houses on-demand presentations featuring nationally recognized experts discussing timely topics related to exposures during pregnancy and breastfeeding, from medication safety to infectious disease risks. All webinars are free to view, evidence-based, and designed for providers who counsel patients on exposure risks and benefits.

In addition, the MotherToBaby Infographics Library offers visually engaging, easy-to-share graphics covering common questions about exposures—from vaccines and radiation to environmental concerns. These materials can be shared directly with patients, used in presentations, or integrated into community outreach.

"Healthcare providers are often the first line of support when families have questions about exposures during pregnancy or breastfeeding," said Lorrie Harris-Sagaribay, MPH, President of OTIS/MotherToBaby. "We created these webinars and infographics to make their jobs easier—delivering evidence-based information in formats that are quick to access, simple to share, and easy for patients to understand. Our goal is to help prevent birth defects and improve outcomes by ensuring accurate, trusted information reaches the providers and families who need it most."

By aligning this launch with National Birth Defects Awareness Month, MotherToBaby highlights the critical role of healthcare providers in advancing prevention and education. The organization encourages providers to explore the webinars and infographics, and to share them with patients and colleagues.

MotherToBaby, a service of the non-profit Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS), is dedicated to providing no-cost evidence-based information to pregnant and breastfeeding people, healthcare professionals, and the general public about medications and other exposures during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Talk directly to the experts behind the most up-to-date research by calling (866) 626-6847, texting (855) 999-3525, or via live chat and email on www.MotherToBaby.org. MotherToBaby is recommended by many agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

MotherToBaby is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $6,000,000 with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources. MotherToBaby is also supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The contents of this release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, CDC, HHS or the U.S. Government. To learn more about MotherToBaby and OTIS, please visit www.MotherToBaby.org.

