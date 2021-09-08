Motient Names Darren Thompson as Director of Operations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, announced that Darren Thompson has joined as the Director of Operations.

"Darren is an accomplished leader in the healthcare community. He has a strong background of tackling challenges and collaborating with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem and has spearheaded large-scale projects across Air Methods prior to joining Motient," said Dallan Huff, President of Motient. "I believe that Darren will contribute his strong skillset to amplifying our mission and continue his impressive track record of executing process improvement, delivering technology solutions, and managing business transformation initiatives."

Prior to Motient, Darren worked at Air Methods for more than four years with several roles in the Continuous Improvement department, where he led organizational improvement and transformation projects. Before Air Methods, Darren worked in consulting at Deloitte and several boutique firms where he focused on system implementation and technology strategy projects across healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing clients.

"Darren brings a strong background in execution, strategy, and process improvement that will benefit operations at Motient as we scale and optimize," said Jesse Thomas, Chief Product Owner of Mission Control by Motient. "I look forward to the results Darren will bring to the table in this new role and collaborating with him on initiatives that are critical to the success of our business."

Thompson will play a key role in leading Motient, as its patient movement platform empowers hospitals and health systems to establish universal workflows for emergent patient movement, capturing previously inaccessible data to improve patient care and realize new-found quality and revenue opportunities.

About Motient:

Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers. Led by seasoned healthcare experts and emergency physicians, our team understands the patient transfer pain points, enabling Motient to transform information into relevant insights, actionable data, and enhanced workflows.

